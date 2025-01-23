Top 100 Global Innovators Driving the Future of Employee and Customer Experience in 2025

"The leaders on this list recognize the impact ambient experiences will play in improving customer satisfaction, growing revenue per user, driving loyalty and retention, improving work force sentiment, fostering engagement, and transforming the brand perception." Post this

"Growth leaders are facing new challenges but also have more tools at their disposal than ever before," said Martin Schneider, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "The individuals named to the AX 100 are taking on these challenges with visionary approaches to building sustainable growth strategies that leverage technology and inventive approaches to process optimization - leading to standout customer experiences while driving outsized growth versus their peers."

Constellation Research's nomination committee looked for key traits and actions among the AX100 leaders:

Thinking outside of the box and breaking the status quo through bold measures

Activating and advancing engagements that start with data and advance durable, profitable relationships

A willingness to explore and experiment, especially with new engagement forms and formats

Making real impact by guiding their organizations to reinvent themselves and disrupt their industries

"In this AI Era, customer and employee experience differentiation will be augmented, accelerated, and automated by AI," said R "Ray" Wang, founder and CEO at Constellation Research. "The leaders on this list recognize the impact ambient experiences will play in improving customer satisfaction, growing revenue per user, driving loyalty and retention, improving work force sentiment, fostering engagement, and transforming the brand perception. We salute these leaders for making the investments that matter."

The AX100 executives were chosen through nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors, analysts and reference checks. The complete list of AX100 honorees can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/work-contellation/ax-leaders/ax100-2025

ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

