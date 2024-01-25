Top 100 Visionaries Shaping Employee and Customer Experience in 2024

"This class of AX100 honorees not only weathered these tests, but they have set the bar of best practices high, achieving what many thought was impossible: delivering meaningful, personalized, contextual experiences rooted in empathy and humanity, delivered at machine scale." Post this

"As we navigate through the ongoing challenges of the decade, the concept of ambient experience is becoming increasingly integral to all aspects of our personal and professional lives. However, there remains a significant journey ahead for organizations to master and further develop the crucial art and science of delivering experiences at work and to our customers," said Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and principal analyst for Constellation Research. "This year's AX100 showcases an extraordinary and varied group of pioneers who are either advancing the boundaries or engaging in significant strategic efforts in the realm of experience, addressing a wide range of audiences from consumers to employees."

Constellation Research's nomination committee looked for key traits and actions among the AX100 leaders:

Thinking outside of the box and breaking the status quo through bold measures

Activating and advancing experiences that understand and anticipate customers' needs

Recognizing and respecting that customers call the shots

Making real impact by guiding their organizations to reinvent themselves and disrupt their industries

"Leaders across employee and customer experience have been tested, pushed and tested again to stay ahead of technology trends while keeping their eyes firmly focused on the people who are truly critical for success…our customers and our employees," noted Liz Miller, VP & Principal Analyst with Constellation Research. "This class of AX100 honorees not only weathered these tests, but they have set the bar of best practices high, achieving what many thought was impossible: delivering meaningful, personalized, contextual experiences rooted in empathy and humanity, delivered at machine scale."

The AX100 executives were chosen through nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors, analysts and reference checks. The complete list of AX100 honorees can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/work-contellation/ax-leaders/ax100-2024

ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

