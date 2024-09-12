Top 12 Finalists Announced for Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition with US High Schoolers Dedicating 7,000 Hours to STEM-Fueled Vintage Tractor Rebuilds

"These pieces of agricultural machinery have helped shape and feed our country, and instead of rusting behind the barn, these 1940s through 1980s tractors will inspire future generations for years to come." Post this

The 2024 class of finalists are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Tyler Billings , representing Floresville FFA in Floresville, Texas : 1980 John Deere 4440

, representing Floresville FFA in : 1980 John Deere 4440 Katie Bryan , from Richlands High School in Richlands, North Carolina : 1950 John Deere Model A

, from Richlands High School in : 1950 John Deere Model A Cuero FFA, from Cuero High School in Cuero, Texas : 1975 John Deere 4430

: 1975 John Deere 4430 Reiley Houtz , from Paso Robles High School in Paso Robles, California : 1945 International Farmall M

, from in : 1945 International Farmall M Garrett Mills , from West Rowan High School in Mount Ulla, North Carolina : 1952 Oliver 66 Diesel

, from West Rowan High School in : 1952 Oliver 66 Diesel Anthony Ortiz , from Liberty High School in Paso Robles, California : 1950 John Deere Model A

, from in : 1950 John Deere Model A Benjamin Reed and Landon Rehberg , from Elkhorn Area High School in Delavan, Wisconsin : 1962 Oliver 770

and , from Elkhorn Area High School in : 1962 Oliver 770 Noah Roberts , from Dodgeland High School in Juneau, Wisconsin : 1940 John Deere B

, from Dodgeland High School in : 1940 John Deere B Trey Schronk , from Grandview ISD in Hillsboro, Texas : 1959 John Deere 730 Diesel

, from Grandview ISD in : 1959 John Deere 730 Diesel Caleb Terrell , from Templeton High School in Templeton, California : 1949 Farmall Cub

, from in : 1949 Farmall Cub Braden Wheeler , from Templeton High School in Templeton, California : 1947 Allis Chalmers B

, from in : 1947 Allis Chalmers B Samantha Williams , from Heartland Charter School in Atascadero, California : 1948 Ford 8N

"Watching students breathe new life into these iconic machines is something that the entire organization looks forward to every year," said Walt M. Collier, Americas Commercial Sector Manager, Chevron. "These pieces of agricultural machinery have helped shape and feed our country, and instead of rusting behind the barn, these 1940s through 1980s tractors will inspire future generations for years to come."

Finalist presentations will take place in person on October 23-24, in Indianapolis, co-located with the 2024 FFA National Expo, where the winners will be announced and more than $20,000 in prizes will be awarded. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite restoration now through Friday, October 11, 2024.

Vote here and see their progress: https://chevrontrcvoting.com/voting

About the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition

Since 1997, the Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition has rewarded the determination, mechanical skills, and business savvy of high school tractor restoration experts from around the country. The skills needed for success in the program – equipment mechanics, teamwork, project management, budget planning and marketing, networking, presentation skills, and confidence – help develop the participants into future leaders in the agriculture community and the modern business world.

Chevron's Delo Product Family

Chevron's Delo product family includes engine oils, premium lubricants and extended life coolants that provide premium performance and bottom-line value for diesel powered vehicles. All Delo products are covered under the Delo Warranty Plus program, which provides bumper-to-bumper protection against lubricant and coolant related failures as described in the Delo Warranty.

More information on Delo products can be found at: www.ChevronDelo.com.

