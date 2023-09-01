Top 150 Italian wines in American Restaurants - wine2wine Business Forum unveils 150 most-placed Italian wines in American restaurants

The list of the 150 top-selling wines in American restaurants is essential reading for any Italian producer with an interest in the American market. Not only does it tell us what Americans are drinking but it also includes crucial information about pricing and market trends. Tweet this

Jeremy Hart, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Somm.ai, said: "We are delighted to be collaborating with wine2wine Business Forum to help Italian producers better understand consumer behaviour in the US on-premise market. The restaurant industry is a dynamic and constantly evolving environment and staying up-to-date with the latest trends and consumer preferences can be a challenge. Our data analytics tool gives producers invaluable insight, allowing them to make better informed decisions about how to approach this complex but lucrative market."

Somm.ai was founded by 29-year-old David Kong and is used by several leading wine companies. Representatives from Somm.ai will be on hand at the wine2wine Business Forum 2023 in Verona to introduce the data and answer any questions attendees may have.

Key findings

The three best-selling wines cost under $60 (€55)

(€55) There are 92 red wines, 30 white and 28 sparkling.

While 58 wines cost more than $100 , 92 cost less than $100

, 92 cost less than The average price for a bottle of wine on this list is $148 (€136)

(€136) Wines from Tuscany , Veneto and Piedmont are most popular

The full wine2wine Business Forum 2023 program is currently being finalised in consultation with the international wine community. Planned sessions include Direct to Consumer marketing and wine ratings explained, as well as in-depth market analysis of established and emerging markets. wine2wine Business Forum 2023 sessions are laser-focussed, delivered by those with both concrete expertise in the field. Central to every session is the over-riding objective of equipping producers and wine professionals with the knowledge, skills and networks they need to promote wine in an international context and to expand their global reach. For more information visit the event website.

