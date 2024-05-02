Top 5 Questions to Ask a Prospective eDiscovery Vendor to Ensure Success

The eDiscovery vendor you use will directly affect the success of your legal matters. Take the time to ask the right questions so that you can confidently choose a vendor that will meet your current needs while supporting your long-term objectives. Post this

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Top 5 Questions to Ask a Prospective eDiscovery Vendor."

1. What Is Your Experience with Cases Like Ours?

"Ask prospective vendors about their specific experience in your industry. Additionally, determine whether they have a proven track record of managing cases of your size and complexity. This will include the types of data involved, as well as the complexity of the litigation and the jurisdictions in which you operate. Request specific examples."

2. How Will You Ensure Data Security and Compliance?

"Gathering and processing data for litigation involves significant compliance and security considerations, and data breaches can prove catastrophic. Ensure that the vendor has stringent security measures in place to protect sensitive information from unauthorized access. Also inquire about their compliance with regulations such as HIPAA or GDPR, as applicable."

3. Can You Describe Your Process for Data Collection and Management?

"eDiscovery technology can drastically affect the time, cost, and risks involved. Inquire about the vendor's methodologies for data collection, ensuring they are defensible and efficient. Additionally, discuss how they handle data processing, review, and production."

4. Cost Transparency: What Is Your Pricing Structure?

"eDiscovery can prove to be one of the more costly aspects of litigation. Avoid surprises by requesting a clear breakdown of fees, both the base price and tasks that would incur additional charges. Vendors may use a variety of pricing models."

More Questions to Ask a Prospective eDiscovery Vendor

Thoroughly vetting a prospective eDiscovery vendor will likely involve additional questions, as well. For example, you should ask for (and follow up on) references and request a trial or demo of the vendor's services. Taking the time up front to ask detailed questions will give you the information you need to make an informed decision.

