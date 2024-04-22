Top 50 Executives Leveraging Sustainability for Organizational Change in 2024

"Our Sustainability 50 nominees are leaders at organizations that are ahead of the curve on reducing environmental impacts and climate risks." Post this

The S50 recognizes the world's most influential executives across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail and manufacturing, to name a few. Nominations from peers, industry influencers, technology vendors and analysts power the selection process each year. The selected executives enjoy substantive benefits and a private VIP invitation for membership to the Constellation Executive Network.

"Our Sustainability 50 nominees are leaders at organizations that are ahead of the curve on reducing environmental impacts and climate risks," said Doug Henschen, VP and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "They are better prepared for the coming transition from voluntary to mandatory reporting and the embedding of sustainability metrics into the business to improve performance and reduce risk."

This year's S50 winners can be found here: https://www.constellationr.com/s50-2024

ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. We deliver strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of disruptive technology. Our analysts draw on their experiences as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading digital transformation within their organizations. Clients include board of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and IT visionaries who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Our mission is to conduct research on emerging technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower our clients to succeed in the digital economy. Constellation Research also hosts DisrupTV, a show hosted by our founder R "Ray" Wang, which features disruptive leaders and reaches 40k+ viewers each week.

Media Contact

Elle Froze, Constellation Research, 414-254-3525, [email protected], https://www.constellationr.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Constellation Research