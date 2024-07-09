Top 50 Most Sustainable Companies In The World Honored At 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

SEAL Awards today announced the winners of the 2023 Organizational Impact Award, celebrating their leadership, transparency, and commitment to sustainable business practices.
Global brands like Coca-Cola, Honda, Cisco and Bridgestone Corporation were among those selected for the SEAL Organizational Impact Award. Selected by combining two premier ESG data sets - the CDP A-List ™ and the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA, now part of S&P Global ESG Scores ™) - the 2023 SEAL Organizational Impact Award honors the 50 most sustainable companies globally.
"Companies today face a critical choice: to lead through sustainable business practices. The SEAL Award recipients exemplify this leadership, securing lasting legacies for both future generations and corporate stakeholders," commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards' Founder. "Our mission at SEAL is to rigorously assess and celebrate extraordinary sustainability leadership. We're honored to present our analytically-driven selections for the Top 50 Most Sustainable Companies in the World."
The Organizational Impact winners were:
- ANA Holdings Inc.
- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
- Bridgestone Corporation
- CaixaBank
- Cathay Financial Holding
- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Coca-Cola HBC AG
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- E.Sun Financial Holding Co
- ENAGAS
- Endesa
- Fujitsu Limited
- GEA Group AG
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co.,Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Company
- Iberdrola SA
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Italgas
- JSW STEEL LIMITED
- Kakao Corp.
- KAO Corporation
- Kasikornbank
- Kering
- Klabin S.A.
- LIXIL Corporation
- Lojas Renner S.A.
- Moncler
- Nabtesco Corporation
- Nanya Technology Corp
- NEC Corporation
- Nikon Corporation
- Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.
- NTT DATA Group Corporation
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Pirelli
- PTT Global Chemical
- PUMA SE
- Ricoh Co., Ltd.
- Schneider Electric
- Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sekisui House, Ltd.
- Shiseido Co., Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Signify N.V.
- SK Telecom
- Snam S.p.A.
- Storebrand ASA
- Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.
- Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Tech Mahindra
- Telecom Italia
- Telefônica Brasil S.A.
- Telefónica, S.A.
- United Microelectronics
- UPM-Kymmene Corporation
- Valmet
- Volvo Car Group
- Wistron Corporation
- Yuanta Financial Holdings
Selected Sustainability Award Winner Perspectives:
"We are honored to be recognized as one of the world's 50 most sustainable businesses by the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards. This prestigious accolade is a testament to Tech Mahindra's unwavering commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and leadership. Our dedication to integrating sustainable practices across our operations not only drives transformative change but also sets a benchmark for the industry. We are proud to lead by example and will continue our efforts to create a greener, more sustainable future for all." - Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra
ABOUT THE SEAL AWARDS
SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.
The SEAL Awards' core pillars are:
- Business Sustainability Awards – honors the most sustainable companies in the world, like Adidas, AMD, Cisco, and Tide
- Environmental Journalism Awards – representative past winners include journalists from Guardian, New York Times, and Grist
- Impact Campaigns – representative campaigns include "#UpTheCup" and "Eco Rewards"
- Environmental Research Grants
SEAL Awards is not affiliated with the CDP, CSA, or S&P Global. The selection process for the SEAL Organizational Impact Award drew entirely upon publicly available information from each of the CDP and CSA.
Media Contact
Arabella Christianne Solaybar, SEAL Awards, 5889574267, [email protected], https://sealawards.com/
