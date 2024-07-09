Top 50 Most Sustainable Companies In The World Honored At 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

"Companies today face a critical choice: to lead through sustainable business practices. The SEAL Award recipients exemplify this leadership, securing lasting legacies for both future generations and corporate stakeholders," commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards' Founder. Post this

"Companies today face a critical choice: to lead through sustainable business practices. The SEAL Award recipients exemplify this leadership, securing lasting legacies for both future generations and corporate stakeholders," commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards' Founder. "Our mission at SEAL is to rigorously assess and celebrate extraordinary sustainability leadership. We're honored to present our analytically-driven selections for the Top 50 Most Sustainable Companies in the World."

The Organizational Impact winners were:

ANA Holdings Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Bridgestone Corporation

CaixaBank

Cathay Financial Holding

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Chunghwa Telecom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Coca-Cola HBC AG

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

E.Sun Financial Holding Co

ENAGAS

Endesa

Fujitsu Limited

GEA Group AG

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co.,Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Iberdrola SA

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Italgas

JSW STEEL LIMITED

Kakao Corp.

KAO Corporation

Kasikornbank

Kering

Klabin S.A.

LIXIL Corporation

Lojas Renner S.A.

Moncler

Nabtesco Corporation

Nanya Technology Corp

NEC Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.

NTT DATA Group Corporation

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pirelli

PTT Global Chemical

PUMA SE

Ricoh Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sekisui House, Ltd.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Signify N.V.

SK Telecom

Snam S.p.A.

Storebrand ASA

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Tech Mahindra

Telecom Italia

Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Telefónica, S.A.

United Microelectronics

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Valmet

Volvo Car Group

Wistron Corporation

Yuanta Financial Holdings

Selected Sustainability Award Winner Perspectives:

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the world's 50 most sustainable businesses by the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards. This prestigious accolade is a testament to Tech Mahindra's unwavering commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and leadership. Our dedication to integrating sustainable practices across our operations not only drives transformative change but also sets a benchmark for the industry. We are proud to lead by example and will continue our efforts to create a greener, more sustainable future for all." - Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra

ABOUT THE SEAL AWARDS

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns.

The SEAL Awards' core pillars are:

SEAL Awards is not affiliated with the CDP, CSA, or S&P Global. The selection process for the SEAL Organizational Impact Award drew entirely upon publicly available information from each of the CDP and CSA.

