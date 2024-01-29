Top Agent Darlene Hutton Leaves Avenue 8 for Rodeo Realty Inc., Setting a New Standard in Real Estate Excellence

Top real estate agent Darlene Hutton has made a strategic move, departing Avenue 8 to join Rodeo Realty Inc. Known for her discernment and top-tier production, Darlene brings over 15 years of experience to Rodeo Realty, where she aims to elevate the standards of excellence in the real estate industry. The move underscores Rodeo Realty's commitment to fostering a dynamic and accomplished team.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned real estate professional Darlene Hutton has made a significant move, leaving Avenue 8 to join forces with Rodeo Realty Inc., a prestigious name in luxury real estate.

With over 15 years of experience in the Los Angeles real estate market, Darlene Hutton is recognized for her discernment and top-tier production. Leveraging her extensive network in the entertainment industry and beyond, she has successfully represented a diverse portfolio of clients and homes on L.A.'s Westside.

Darlene is celebrated for her innovative marketing approach, providing home sellers with a distinctive edge in the competitive market. Her clientele includes NBA and NFL players, screenwriters, producers, directors, actors, and comedians, all seeking homes that beautifully meet their unique needs.

A Michigan native, Darlene holds a B.A. degree in marketing and a minor in public relations from Michigan State University. She entered the real estate realm through home flipping, later acquiring her license to pursue her unwavering passion for homes.

Darlene was one of the original 11 founding partners of Partners Trust, a brokerage that grew to $10.5 billion in sales and merged with Pacific Union International in 2018, ultimately merging with Compass in 2019. Now, Darlene brings her expertise to Rodeo Realty Inc., further enhancing the agency's commitment to excellence.

Residing in Brentwood with her husband and three children, Darlene is not only a real estate professional but also a philanthropist. She started the Charity Wine Foundation to benefit breast cancer, serves as co-chair of the Community Giving Fund, and is a board member at St. Matthew's Parish School in Pacific Palisades. At Rodeo Realty, she will serve as the Chair of the Charitable Division, emphasizing the company's commitment to community giving with a goal of 100% agent participation.

Darlene's passion for giving back and her experience in leading charitable groups make her a perfect fit for Rodeo Realty's mission to make a positive impact in the community.

