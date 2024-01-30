Top Agent Sana Saleh Returns to Rodeo Realty Inc.

Top agent Sana Saleh is making her return to Rodeo Realty Inc. After a brief stint elsewhere, Saleh candidly admits that the allure of Rodeo's unparalleled support and industry edge brought her back home. Having soared to the Founder's Club level at Rodeo Realty Inc., she found her brief departure lacking the tools, guidance, and dynamic environment that Rodeo Realty is renowned for. Now, with her proven success and dedication back in Rodeo's fold, Saleh's return is bound to make waves in Southern California's real estate scene.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rodeo Realty Inc. proudly announces the return of top real estate agent Sana Saleh. With an impressive track record and a commitment to excellence, Sana Saleh brings back her extensive experience, unmatched dedication, and a proven history of success back to Rodeo Realty.