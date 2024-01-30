Top Agent Sana Saleh Returns to Rodeo Realty Inc.

Top agent Sana Saleh is making her return to Rodeo Realty Inc. After a brief stint elsewhere, Saleh candidly admits that the allure of Rodeo's unparalleled support and industry edge brought her back home. Having soared to the Founder's Club level at Rodeo Realty Inc., she found her brief departure lacking the tools, guidance, and dynamic environment that Rodeo Realty is renowned for. Now, with her proven success and dedication back in Rodeo's fold, Saleh's return is bound to make waves in Southern California's real estate scene.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rodeo Realty Inc. proudly announces the return of top real estate agent Sana Saleh. With an impressive track record and a commitment to excellence, Sana Saleh brings back her extensive experience, unmatched dedication, and a proven history of success back to Rodeo Realty.
In a statement regarding her return, Sana Saleh emphasized the pivotal factors that drew her back to Rodeo Realty. "In 2021 and 2022, I sold about $40 million each year and had reached the Founder's Club level, the second highest level at Rodeo Realty! I was recruited by everyone. I left Rodeo for another company with high expectations, but quickly realized that the support, guidance, advertising, and technology were not what I was accustomed to. There was very little help from management. The meetings were not informative, and I felt that I was not being kept up to date with new laws, marketing techniques, economic conditions, and industry changes. I felt on my own. I gave it a year but there was no comparison to what I received at Rodeo Realty. I returned home to Rodeo, and I am excited to be back!"
Sana Saleh's decision to return underscores Rodeo Realty's commitment to providing their agents with unparalleled support, cutting-edge technology, and a collaborative environment. With her proven success and dedication to client satisfaction, Saleh defines the company's principle goal of setting the highest standards in real estate service!
