Top Arlington, Virginia, Family Dentist Office, Radiant Smiles, Wows Patients with New Remodel

Radiant Smiles is excited to unveil their updated state-of-the-art clinic to provide leading-edge dental care for all ages.
ARLINGTON, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Smiles, a longstanding family dental practice, is proud to announce the completion of a clinic revamp that has patients raving about the new space. With over 35 years of history and now in its third generation of dentists, Radiant Smiles continues to provide top-notch dental care for patients of all ages. Dr. Surbhi Chandna, a dedicated and experienced dentist at Radiant Smiles, wanted to create a space that not only meets the needs of patients but also provides a comfortable and welcoming environment for everyone who walks through the doors. The clinic offers a wide range of services to ensure that patients can have their general dental needs addressed in one place. From orthodontic treatments to full mouth restorations, the experienced team at Radiant Smiles offers a wide range of services, including preventative and general dentistry, cosmetic options, and restorative procedures. The Radiant Smiles dental team is committed to providing patients with the best possible care using the latest technology and cutting-edge treatments. In addition to their advanced treatments, Radiant Smiles also strives to make dental care affordable and accessible for all patients. The clinic offers financing options and works with select insurance plans to help reduce dental costs for those in need.
"Our elevated space will help support our goal to help patients achieve healthy, balanced and beautiful smiles that will last a lifetime," says Dr. Surbhi Chandna.
More about Dr. Surbhi Chandna:
Dr. Surbhi Chandna is a general and cosmetic dentist. She started her career in Dentistry in 2005 and has since gained experience working in India and the United States. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh - School of Dentistry. Dr. Chandna has many years of experience in her field, working in Richmond, Maryland and Northern Virginia. She has taken hundreds of CE courses to stay updated with the latest dental technology. Dr. Chandna specializes in geriatric dentistry and also welcomes patients of all ages. Radiant Smiles is located at 3801 N Fairfax Dr Suite 25 in Arlington, VA. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 703-528-0444 or visit http://www.theradiantsmiles.com
