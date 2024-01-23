Top Atlanta Commercial and Industrial HVAC Specialist, Aeras Building Solutions, Welcomes Dylan Ostrander to the Team

Aeras Building Solutions is a well-respected Atlanta commercial and industrial HVAC repair contractor that works with different types of commercial and industrial organizations that need cooling, heating or humidity control for their buildings.

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeras Building Solutions is pleased to announce the recent addition of Dylan Ostrander as a trusted partner in driving industrial success. He brings with him a wealth of experience in rack refrigeration, complex DX Packaged unitary and complex commercial HVAC systems. With this new hire, Aeras Building Solutions is furthering its commitment to providing exceptional service to clients in the metro Atlanta market. Mr. Ostrander's extensive knowledge and expertise will greatly benefit clients and enhance the company's ability to provide innovative solutions to complex challenges in their facilities. With a dedicated team that excels in identifying and resolving problems before critical issues occur, Aeras Building Solutions is the go-to company for maintaining and updating commercial and industrial HVAC systems. They provide service in the greater Atlanta, GA, area for HVAC preventive maintenance, repair, retrofit and building automation needs. At Aeras Building Solutions, their diverse team of technicians with various backgrounds and expertise, enable them to work on any industrial or commercial HVAC system, including intricate air quality and climate control for hospitals and upgrades for office buildings. Aeras Building Solutions takes pride in completing HVAC services within budget and on schedule. From commercial AC and boiler repairs to new chiller installations, their team of experts are dedicated to delivering top-notch service to every client.