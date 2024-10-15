Top Atlanta Dental Clinic, 19th Street Dental, Announces Associate Partnership with the Atlanta Falcons

19th Street Dental, a premier provider of dental care in the Atlanta area, is thrilled to announce its Associate Partnership with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2024 season. This collaboration unites two organizations committed to excellence, innovation, and community support.
ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an official Associate Partner of the Atlanta Falcons, 19th Street Dental will engage with fans and the broader community, promoting healthy smiles and the importance of dental care for overall wellness. The partnership aims to connect with fans both on and off the field through educational outreach programs, special promotions, and events designed to encourage oral health awareness. The team at 19th Street Dental is excited to partner with the Atlanta Falcons for the upcoming and future seasons. Dr. Patel and his staff look forward to working together to inspire healthier lifestyles and create 'Beautiful Smiles for Life' for Falcons fans and Atlanta residents alike. Fans will have access to information on cosmetic dental procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, and smile makeovers, helping them understand how cosmetic dentistry can transform both appearance and confidence. Additionally, 19th Street Dental will promote the benefits of dental implants for long-lasting tooth replacement, emphasizing how implants can restore function, improve quality of life, and help prevent future dental issues. For those needing extensive dental restoration, 19th Street Dental offers the revolutionary "Smiles in a Day" procedure, which allows patients to receive fully restored smiles in a single visit. Falcons' fans will learn how this groundbreaking solution can give them the smile they've always wanted in just one day. Through this partnership, 19th Street Dental is dedicated to enhancing the community's well-being by making dental care more accessible and engaging.
"By joining forces with the Falcons, our clinic aims to raise awareness about the importance of oral health and its impact on overall health, while also fostering community engagement through unique and exciting experiences," says Dr. Trushar Patel.
More about 19th Street Dental:
Dr. Trushar Patel earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine at Boston University's Goldman School of Dental Medicine. He remains current on the latest treatments to deliver the quality care patients expect and deserve. Dr. Patel helps people develop better oral health and feel good about their appearance, improving well-being physiologically and psychologically. Dr. Tammy Zeineddin received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. She continues her education to stay ahead of new advancements, so patients get the best treatment possible. She has sought out education on topics and technologies such as TMJ disorders, full mouth reconstruction, implants, Invisalign and 3-D radiography. Dr. Romi Park graduated from the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University in the top 10% of her class. She values her patients and works to help them achieve their unique smile goals. Dr. Park is especially passionate about cosmetic and restorative dentistry. She stays up to date on the latest in dental technology and techniques so that she can give the best to her patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment at 19th Street Dental, which is located at 232 19th Street, Suite 7200 in Atlanta, GA, please visit http://www.19thstreetdental.com or call 404-567-8900.
Media Contact
Dr. Trushar Patel, 19th Street Dental, 404-567-8900, [email protected], https://19thstreetdental.com/
