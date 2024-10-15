Top Atlanta Dental Clinic, 19th Street Dental, Announces Associate Partnership with the Atlanta Falcons

19th Street Dental, a premier provider of dental care in the Atlanta area, is thrilled to announce its Associate Partnership with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2024 season. This collaboration unites two organizations committed to excellence, innovation, and community support.

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As an official Associate Partner of the Atlanta Falcons, 19th Street Dental will engage with fans and the broader community, promoting healthy smiles and the importance of dental care for overall wellness. The partnership aims to connect with fans both on and off the field through educational outreach programs, special promotions, and events designed to encourage oral health awareness. The team at 19th Street Dental is excited to partner with the Atlanta Falcons for the upcoming and future seasons. Dr. Patel and his staff look forward to working together to inspire healthier lifestyles and create 'Beautiful Smiles for Life' for Falcons fans and Atlanta residents alike. Fans will have access to information on cosmetic dental procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, and smile makeovers, helping them understand how cosmetic dentistry can transform both appearance and confidence. Additionally, 19th Street Dental will promote the benefits of dental implants for long-lasting tooth replacement, emphasizing how implants can restore function, improve quality of life, and help prevent future dental issues. For those needing extensive dental restoration, 19th Street Dental offers the revolutionary "Smiles in a Day" procedure, which allows patients to receive fully restored smiles in a single visit. Falcons' fans will learn how this groundbreaking solution can give them the smile they've always wanted in just one day. Through this partnership, 19th Street Dental is dedicated to enhancing the community's well-being by making dental care more accessible and engaging.