Top Atlanta Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Stong, is Selected as a Faculty Member at the 2024 Global Aesthetics Conference

Dr. Benjamin Stong has had extraordinary success in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including the perialar lip lift, facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, hair transplantation and more. Dr. Stong will be speaking specifically about his Modified Perialar Lip Lift which is his groundbreaking technique that has improved the results for patients interested in lip lifts and lip enhancement.
ATLANTA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Benjamin Stong, a renowned Atlanta plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is proud to announce that he has been selected as a faculty member at the prestigious 2024 Global Aesthetics Conference. The conference, taking place from November 7th to 10th, 2024, will be held in the vibrant city of Miami, Florida. This conference brings together some of the brightest minds in the field, and Dr. Stong, widely known for his groundbreaking techniques, will be sharing his expertise and insights with an esteemed audience of physicians and industry partners from around the world.
Dr. Stong's lecture will focus on his revolutionary modified perialar lip lift technique, which represents a significant advancement in the field of plastic surgery. By removing tissue around the nostrils in addition to the tissue under the nose, this innovative technique provides a more comprehensive lift to the sides of the lips. Dr. Stong's modified surgical approach also minimizes the appearance of incisions and scarring, while creating a more stable suspension for longer-lasting natural results. His selection as a faculty member at this prestigious conference serves as a testament to his exceptional skill, knowledge and dedication to advancing the field of plastic surgery.
"I am always honored to be invited to speak at the annual Global Aesthetics Conference. My modified perialar lip lift technique has shown remarkable results, and I am eager to discuss its potential impact on the field of plastic surgery," says Dr. Stong.
Dr. Stong's state-of-the-art facility, Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery, is located in Buckhead which is right in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. While he is known for pioneering minimally invasive techniques and natural-looking results in facial plastic surgery, Dr. Stong also has a full-service med spa, The K Spa, which offers the latest non-surgical treatments in facial rejuvenation. Dr. Benjamin Stong is the owner of Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and then attended Emory University where he finished his internship in general surgery and residency at the Emory Department of Otolaryngology. Following his residency, Dr. Stong obtained a highly sought-after fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery with nationally renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Andrew Jacono in NYC. Throughout his career, Dr. Stong has earned numerous accolades and recognition. Dr. Benjamin Stong's clinic, Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, is a premier facility, and he also runs a full-service med spa, The K Spa, which offers the latest non-surgical treatments in facial rejuvenation. Kalos Facial Plastic Surgery is located at 371 East Paces Ferry Rd, Suite 850 in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Stong, please call (404) 963-6665 or visit http://www.kalos-plasticsurgery.com
