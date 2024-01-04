Top Boulder, CO-based corporate team joins leading distributed firm Scale LLP, following national consolidation trend

Scale bolsters its Corporate & Securities practice with the addition of an experienced women-led corporate team

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scale LLP, the full-service, national law firm built by former Silicon-Valley tech GCs to serve high-growth companies, announced today that Katy Reamon, Channah Rose, Jenna Geuke, and Tyler Hayden, formerly of Sage Law Group, are joining the firm's growing Corporate & Securities practice. Katy Reamon will join Scale LLP as its new Corporate & Securities Co-Practice Group Leader.

The team expands Scale's existing Colorado and Oregon footprints, bringing a sophisticated M&A, corporate and commercial transactions practice that serves a wide variety of high-growth industries, including SaaS and software deployment, biotech and medical devices, clean tech, venture capital and private equity.

This announcement follows recent news on Scale's boutique firm acquisitions. As the premium national distributed firm, Scale sees opportunity in national expansion through strategic partnerships.

"Katy, Channah and their team are business lawyers and entrepreneurs with experience serving clients across every stage of growth," said Scale Managing Partner David Reidy. "We were impressed by their practice, but as we got to know the team we also realized that they see the evolution and transformation of legal practice the same way we do. I couldn't be more excited to welcome them to Scale and to continue building a national firm together," said Reidy. "Katy Reamon's role as Corporate & Securities Co-Practice Group Leader at Scale signals our belief in this team and our growth strategy. She's an amazing addition to our leadership team."

Reamon was attracted to Scale because of the firm's entrepreneurial roots and collective culture. "Team is important to us, and we wanted to grow our practice by becoming part of a highly collaborative community that has a national reach," Reamon said. "We share many core values, like humility, empathy, entrepreneurship, and inclusivity, and we are aligned in our desire to make the practice of law sustainable and fulfilling. We share that with other attorneys at Scale and are looking forward to complementing practice areas to address an even wider range of our clients' day-to-day legal needs."

"I was initially impressed by the caliber of attorneys at Scale. Everyone has a resume that screams 'Excellence!' But what won me over was the palpable energy and excitement I felt from every single attorney I spoke to," said Partner Channah Rose. "It felt like a group of people that know they are building something truly unique and are having a blast doing it."

Associates Jenna Geuke and Tyler Hayden will also join Scale. Geuke is a corporate and commercial attorney who takes a business-minded approach to legal solutions. Having worked as in-house counsel at Techstars, a top global accelerator company with an investment portfolio of over 2,500 companies, her experience has given her a deep familiarity with high-growth start-up challenges. Tyler Hayden is also a corporate and commercial attorney with a passion for entrepreneurship. It was Colorado's thriving entrepreneurial scene that lured Tyler to relocate, and now startups rely on him to deliver practical legal advice.

The boutique team addition is the continuation of what Scale sees as a wave of opportunity to expand through strategic partnerships, leveraging technology and the new post-pandemic shift to a less localized practice of law. Scale VP of Talent, Jessica Sisco, who leads the firm's recruiting initiatives, sees an uptick of high-quality boutique teams with interest in partnering with the growing Scale community. "Boutique law firm teams are seeing the opportunity to build fulfilling practices as part of a larger, remote firm network of high-caliber attorneys. They can share in collective practice success without having to shoulder the burdens of running the back-office," observes Sisco. "It's a no brainer for many boutique teams."

Called the "Wave of the Future" by Reuters, Scale LLP is a full-service distributed law firm built by Silicon Valley founders and GCs to provide an alternative to a traditional private practice. In addition to serving as general counsel, Scale attorneys have been founders and entrepreneurs, have served in BigLaw and in government, and have learned their trade in the courtroom. Scale brings real-world experience and the benefits of a fully-remote work structure to provide expertise and value to clients across its Corporate & Securities, General Counsel Services, Fintech & Financial Services, Real Estate & Land Use, Litigation and IP practices nationally.

