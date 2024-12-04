TOP CFOs Announces Executives Selected for The Top 25 Biotech CFOs of 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 Biotech CFOs of 2024.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 Biotech CFOs of 2024. This year's awardees provide the financial expertise that enables their organizations to transform scientific discoveries into tangible therapies. They manage complex financial operations, raise capital to fund research and clinical trials, and ensure sustainable growth in an industry poised for significant expansion. With the global biotechnology market projected to grow at an annual rate of 14% through 2030, these CFOs are vital in managing the resources that drive breakthroughs in medicine, from treatments for rare diseases to therapies for cancer and genetic disorders. Their leadership ensures that their companies can successfully navigate the challenging path from laboratory to market, helping to address critical gaps in patient care.

Among this year's awardees, Philip Boudreau, Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Abbott, draws on his extensive background in corporate finance to oversee financial strategy for one of the world's largest healthcare companies. Christiana Stamoulis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Incyte, leads global finance, investor relations, and strategy, playing a critical role in growing Incyte's pipeline of transformative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. Vikas Sinha, Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder of ElevateBio, brings over 25 years of experience in scaling biotech companies, where he has successfully managed financial strategies to support the development of cutting-edge therapies in genetic medicine.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Biotech CFOs of 2024.

This year's awardees include Frank Stokes (Castle Biosciences) and Christiana Stamoulis (Incyte), among other notable executive leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/.

