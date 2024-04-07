TOP CFOs Announces Executives Selected for The Top 25 CFOs of Austin for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Austin for 2024.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Austin for 2024. Austin's emergence as a growing business hub is due in large part to several factors, including the city's strong talent pool, innovative spirit, and its focus on developing a diverse landscape that encompasses a variety of sectors, including technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and education. Financial professionals are drawn to the city's numerous opportunities, whether it be providing strategic guidance for emerging startups, or leading financial departments for some of the world's most prominent corporations. The individuals on this year's list are key contributors in this community, driving growth for their companies while contributing to Austin's thriving economy.

Among this year's awardees, we recognize Todd Wilson, CFO of Red Robin, who leads all finance and accounting functions of this popular food chain. Next, we have Jason Friesen, CFO of Kendra Scott, whose background includes managing the financial strategy of billion-dollar corporations. Another notable honoree on the list is Jennifer Parker-Snider, CFO of Spycloud, who has over 30 years of global financial and operational leadership, dedicating over 20 years to the cybersecurity industry.

The CFOs on this year's list are financial leaders in one of the country's most dynamic business landscapes, each contributing unique skill sets, backgrounds, and expertise, while all sharing in the common goal of driving success for their companies and the city as a whole. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Austin for 2024.

This year's awardees include Carissa Kell (Finastra), Eric Jenny (SOCi), and George Gogonas (Education Service Center Region 13) among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

About TOP CFOs

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to banking, finance, public and private markets, and other topics relevant to CFOs. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and capital markets.

