TOP CFOs Announces Executives Selected for The Top 25 CFOs of Dallas for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Dallas for 2024.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Dallas for 2024. Dallas is the fourth-largest metro area in the United States, resulting in both a diversified and growing economic landscape that has seen an increase in the rate of startup growth and the number of Fortune 500 companies that have settled in the city. This year's awardees are part of the large pool of top-tier talent drawn to Dallas' robust business sector, driving growth and profitability as influential financial leaders in the community.

Among this year's awardees, we recognize Norm Burke, CFO of Tellabs, whose extensive financial background helps guide the company toward its goal of reshaping the future of networking. We are also honoring the CFO of Urban Strategies, Laura Whitley, who plays an integral role in this organization that has given $150 million in programming to support families in need. Lastly, John Carradine, CFO of Surgical Notes, has held numerous executive-level positions in both domestic and international businesses throughout his impressive 30-year career.

The CFOs on this year's list, while coming from a wide array of backgrounds and specialties, all showcase the required skills to lead complex financial departments, from strategy and cost management to organizational structure and investor relations. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Dallas for 2024.

This year's awardees include Laura Whitley (Urban Strategies), Cody Helm (Peoples), Bob Weinrich (Zavation Medical Products), and Kelly Roberts (Moss Utilities), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

About TOP CFOs

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to banking, finance, public and private markets, and other topics relevant to CFOs. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and capital markets.

Media Contact

EDITOR, TOP CFOs, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thetopcfos.com/

SOURCE TOP CFOs