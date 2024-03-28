TOP CFOs Announces Executives Selected for The Top 25 CFOs of Houston for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Houston for 2024.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Houston for 2024. While Houston's economic landscape centers around the energy sector, diversification into other fields such as healthcare, life sciences, and aerospace aviation has led to an increased demand for finance professionals with specialized experience in these areas. These individuals are called upon to drive growth within their sectors, in turn positively contributing to Houston's business community as a whole. The awardees on this year's list are standout professionals who have proven themselves as top-tier contributors throughout their careers.

Among this year's awardees, we have Nicole Miller, CFO of Namecheap, who guides the financial strategy of this leading domain name registrar that serves over 10 million customers. Next, during Nexus Circular CFO Robert Shaw's career he raised over $3 billion in equity in public and private markets and led a turnaround and IPO of a PE-backed manufacturer. Rounding out our highlights is Hans van Houte, CFO of Nurix Therapeutics, whose background includes a successful IPO and multiple senior positions in the biotech industry.

The CFOs on this year's list have set themselves apart within Houston's finance professionals community, showcasing their expertise through strategic decision-making that has resulted in significant financial milestones for their respective companies. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Houston for 2024.

This year's awardees include Imad Barake (Airswift), Frank Stokes (Castle Biosciences), Art Dunal (Dover Precision Components), Derek Slemko (Foundation Automotive), Isaias Gomez (Citadel Completions), Robert Shaw (Nexus Circular), Beatriz Gahm (Stoller Group), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

