TOP CFOs Announces Executives Selected for The Top 25 CFOs of Tampa for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Tampa for 2024.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Tampa for 2024. In recent years, Tampa has emerged as another frontier where both established corporations and emerging startups have come to take advantage of the favorable business climate the city has to offer, in turn attracting top-tier talent from a variety of industries. The individuals on this year's list have exhibited proven track records in helping companies grow amidst an ever-changing financial landscape, positively impacting the city as a whole as it continues to secure its place amongst the country's most influential business hubs.

Among this year's awardees, we have Bob Reich, CFO of KnowBe4, who guides the financial strategy for this innovative company that prepares employees with the knowledge needed when facing security breaches and phishing attacks. Next, we have Kevin MacCormack, CFO of Zenith American Solutions, who, throughout his career, has completed over 70 transactions totaling over $7 billion in value. Lastly, we have Katherine Renn, CFO of Florida's Natural Growers, who oversees all financial aspects of this 91-year-old company that has risen to become the largest citrus cooperative in Florida.

The CFOs on this year's list have spent years acquiring the industry knowledge and expertise necessary to emerge as financial leaders in the field, guiding their teams, departments, and companies to new levels of success. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Tampa for 2024.

This year's awardees include Matthew French (Rancher Government Solutions), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

