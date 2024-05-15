TOP CFOs Announces Executives Selected for The Top 25 CFOs of Toronto for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Toronto for 2024.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Toronto for 2024. Toronto is often referred to as the financial capital of Canada given many of Canada's largest banks, including the Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, and Bank of Montreal, are headquartered in the city. Moreover, Toronto has been on the rise thanks to its top-tier talent base, competitive business environment, and recent economic growth in major business sectors like technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and more. Notably, amidst this diverse backdrop, the need for financial leaders is vital to Toronto's economic future. Fortunately, this year's awardees have extensive experience steering their respective companies toward financial success.

First up, we recognize Jeannie Guzman, Chief Financial Officer of 1Password, who joined the company shortly after its series A funding and built many back office functions and operations from the ground up. Next, we have Amir Gorgi, Chief Financial Officer, Fairstone, who has over 20 years of experience in the financial sector, including past roles with TD and The Royal Bank of Canada. Finally, Cynthia Schyff, Chief Financial Officer of Fleet Complete has over 30 years of international management experience and is aiming to double the company in size through mergers and acquisitions in new markets and geographies.

These CFOs are recognized for their unmatched leadership qualities, strategic financial management, and significant contributions to profitability at their renowned organizations. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Toronto for 2024.

This year's awardees include Larry Froom (H&R REIT), DavinderValeri (Regional Municipality of Peel), Robert Orr (Centurion Asset Management), and Gil Muñoz Zulueta (YMCA of Owen Sound Grey Bruce) among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

