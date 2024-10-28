TOP CFOs Announces Executives Selected for The Top 25 MedTech CFOs of 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 MedTech CFOs of 2024.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 MedTech CFOs of 2024. Medical technology, or MedTech, encompasses a wide range of products and services designed to diagnose, monitor, and treat medical conditions, playing a crucial role in improving patient outcomes and enhancing healthcare delivery. With extensive experience across various sectors in the healthcare technology landscape, these leaders effectively manage funding and investment to support the development of advanced healthcare solutions that address critical patient needs.

This year's awardees are experts at navigating market demands and rapid technological innovation in the MedTech sector while managing the financial risks and regulatory complexities of the high-stakes healthcare environment. Their contributions are pivotal in shaping the financial health and strategic direction of their companies, driving success and improving healthcare for all.

Among this year's awardees, we highlight Shlomi Cohen, Chief Financial Officer of CMR Surgical, celebrated for his role in steering the company's financial and operational strategies while successfully executing transformational initiatives to drive growth in international markets. Samuel Künzli, Chief Financial Officer of Ypsomed Holding AG, stands out for his extensive experience in performance management and corporate finance, significantly contributing to the development of innovative self-medication solutions in diabetes care. John Savage, Chief Financial Officer of Sonex Health, is recognized for his leadership in guiding the company's financial strategies and supporting its growth in ultrasound-guided therapies for orthopedic conditions.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 MedTech CFOs of 2024.

This year's awardees include Nate Spang (Vantedge Medical) and John Savage (Sonex Health), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/.

About TOP CFOs

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to banking, finance, public and private markets, and other topics relevant to CFOs. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and capital markets.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Top CFOs, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thetopcfos.com/

SOURCE Top CFOs