TOP CFOs Announces Executives Selected for The Top CFOs of Miami for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top CFOs of Miami for 2024.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top CFOs of Miami for 2024. This vibrant city is known for more than beautiful beaches and a bustling social scene, as its investments in technology, communication infrastructure, and transportation, along with its proximity to international markets, have established it as a global hub for business and innovation. The individuals on this year's list display impressive expertise in a variety of sectors, yet they all utilize their strong foundations in the world of finance to keep their companies moving in the right direction, driving growth and profitability.

Among this year's awardees, we're proud to honor Evan Lomrantz, CFO of The Palm Beaches, who modernized the company's processes to more effectively use its $21 million budget. Next, we have José Molina, CFO of Spanish Broadcasting System, who guides the financial strategy for this pioneer in Spanish-language radio. Lastly, as EVP and CEO of Seacoast Bank, Tracey Dexter has solidified herself as an integral part of this 98-year-old organization through her financial knowledge and expertise.

The CFOs on this year's list have emerged as recognizable leaders in Miami's business community, garnering the respect of their peers as they make strategic financial decisions that set their companies up for success and positively impact the city's financial landscape as a whole. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top CFOs of Miami for 2024.

This year's awardees include Sarwar Uddin (Olympusat), Robert Riesenberg (Entertainment Benefits Group), Michael Riggle (Sailormen), Suchet Singh (Terra Energy), and Derick Jaindl (MobileHelp), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

