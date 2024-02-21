TOP CFOs Announces The Top 25 CFOs of Connecticut for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Connecticut for 2024.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Connecticut for 2024. Connecticut's location at the epicenter of the northeastern U.S. economy makes it a prime choice for a wide range of businesses, from emerging startups to established Fortune 500 companies. The individuals being honored this year are a reflection of this bustling state, coming from a broad spectrum of industries, fields, and specialties that represent Connecticut's diverse business landscape. The distinguished awardees, while experts in a variety of areas, all share the common goal of driving growth for their companies.

Among this year's awardees, we're pleased to feature Kurt Wiesel, CFO of Kinsley Power, who has over 20 years of financial leadership experience working with Fortune 500 companies. Mark Gibbens, CFO of GameChange Solar, has executed over $25 billion in capital markets financing and $40 billion in M&A transactions. Finally, Christine Antalik has closed over $1 billion in transactions throughout her 29-year career, currently working as CFO of EndoQuest Robotics.

The top CFOs on this year's list have solidified themselves as true leaders, not only positively influencing their companies, but contributing to the state's economy as a whole. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Connecticut for 2024.

This year's awardees include Kurt Wiesel, CFO (Kinsley Power) and Peter Szemenyei (Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

