TOP CFOs Announces The Top 25 CFOs of Jacksonville for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Jacksonville for 2024.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Jacksonville for 2024. Companies that rely on frequent shipping have taken advantage of Jacksonville's ideal location and highly developed transportation and logistics infrastructure to reach both local and international markets with ease. However, Jacksonville's robust business climate has also appealed to a wide range of businesses in a variety of sectors, including finance, aerospace, insurance, and technology. The individuals on this year's list are integral to Jacksonville's business landscape, using their expertise to drive growth within their respective companies while simultaneously helping expand the city's economic regime as a whole.

Among this year's awardees, we recognize Dan Warner, CFO of Crowley Maritime, who guides the financial strategy for this corporation that boasts annual revenues of more than $2.5 billion. Next, we have Sara Grilliot, who brings nearly twenty years of broad finance experience to her role as Chief Financial Officer of CentralSquare Technologies. Lastly, as CFO of Datalink, Nick McGuire's position as the company's financial leader is bolstered by his impressive background, having acquired experience in organizations that include $50 billion Fortune 500 global businesses.

The CFOs on this year's list are highly respected in their fields, and the city's business community. Their contributions have allowed Jacksonville to continue solidifying its place amongst some of the country's most impressive economic environments. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Jacksonville for 2024.

This year's awardees include Christina Clohecy (Newfold Digital), Marcus Moeltner (Rayonier Advanced Materials), Lev Cela (Baker Distributing Company), and Chris Wilkey (England-Thims & Miller), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

