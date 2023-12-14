TOP CFOs Announces The Top 25 CFOs of Mississippi for 2023

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Mississippi for 2023.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Mississippi for 2023. With the Mississippi Delta renowned for its fertile and productive region, agriculture has been a significant part of the state's economy. In addition, its abundant forests support businesses engaged in timber production, and over time, industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and energy have also played key roles in the state's prosperity.

As the financial leaders of organizations, Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in Mississippi navigate the complexities of the local economy, balancing fiscal responsibilities with strategic decision-making. The distinguished awardees on this list demonstrate expertise in financial planning, risk management, and investment decisions, which have a ripple effect on the state's stability and resilience. They play a pivotal role in steering businesses toward success and contributing to the overall well-being of their communities.

Among this year's recipients, Jane Lennard Moss has dedicated 25 years to Viking Range and ascended through the ranks to become the CFO, earning recognition as one of Mississippi's Top 40 Under 40 Business Leaders and Top 10 Businesswomen by the Mississippi Business Journal. Additionally, Max Bowman commands an impressive array of responsibilities, serving as VP, CFO, Treasurer, and Secretary at Cal-Maine Foods. We also have Clark Robinson, who plays a pivotal role in overseeing all financial aspects of Neel-Schaffer, one of the largest private, employee-owned engineering firms in the South, operating out of 37 offices across nine states.

We commend these individuals for their commitment to the organizations they serve. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Mississippi for 2023.

This year's awardees include Luke Yeatman (BankFirst Financial Services), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

About TOP CFOs

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to banking, finance, public and private markets, and other topics relevant to CFOs. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and capital markets.

Media Contact

EDITOR, TOP CFOs, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thetopcfos.com/

SOURCE TOP CFOs