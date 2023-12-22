TOP CFOs Announces The Top 25 CFOs of Missouri for 2023

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Missouri for 2023.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Missouri for 2023. Missouri's major cities including St. Louis and Kansas City help define the state's vibrant culture and economy, rooted in manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and technology.

The distinguished CFOs featured on this year's list bring a wealth of experience in financial leadership helping their organizations in strategic planning, operational decisions, risk management, investor relations, and other areas. These CFOs also demonstrate a keen understanding of the broader business landscape, which enables them to navigate challenges in their industry and global economy. Their impact on financial performance and value creation sets them apart as key contributors to their company's success.

Among this year's awardees, Alissa Schuessler stands out in her role at Burns & McDonnell, guiding the finance team through a successful international expansion into five countries and reinforcing the company's standing as a global powerhouse. Additionally, Brad Phillips, CFO and SVP at Evernorth, a division of Cigna, demonstrates strategic transaction expertise, which in part led to a significant liability reduction and successful integration of a $5 billion acquisition. Meanwhile, Justin Lienemann serves as the CFO of Clayco, the Clayco Foundation and CCDI, where he leads a wide array of financial functions for multiple operating businesses.

We commend these individuals for their commitment to the organizations they serve. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Missouri for 2023.

This year's awardees include Lisa Naeger (Helios Precision Tech), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

About TOP CFOs

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to banking, finance, public and private markets, and other topics relevant to CFOs. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and capital markets.

Media Contact

EDITOR, TOP CFOs, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thetopcfos.com/

SOURCE TOP CFOs