TOP CFOs Announces The Top 25 CFOs of Montreal for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Montreal for 2024.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Montreal for 2024. As the largest city in Quebec, Montreal is a center of commerce, industry, technology, health care, and finance. It is also known as one of the most cost-effective cities to operate a business when compared to other Canadian and U.S. cities, attracting both start-ups and well-established institutions alike. This thriving economic landscape highlights the demand for financial leaders who are skilled at leading businesses to the next level. This year's awardees are no strangers to strategic planning, financial restructuring, and navigating the complexities of today's market.

First, we recognize David Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer of Nuvei, who brings 25 years of experience in corporate finance and strategy, previously holding key positions at ALDO Group and Optimal Payments. Next, Arvind Utchanah, Chief Financial Officer of Knight Therapeutics, manages finance and treasury functions, as well as supply chain operations and IT, and played a key role in the company's acquisition of Grupo Biotoscana. Finally, we recognize Geri-Lynn Kushneryk, Chief Financial Officer of Searchlight Pharma, who has decades of demonstrated finance history working in the technology and healthcare industries.

These CFOs, among many other impressive awardees this year, are pivotal in driving the financial success of Montreal's top companies, ensuring the growth of both their respective organizations and the overall economic vitality of the metropolitan area. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Montreal for 2024.

This year's awardees include Khalid Alhabdan (Groupe Mach) and RaffiSossoyan (Vision Marine), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/.

About TOP CFOs

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to banking, finance, public and private markets, and other topics relevant to CFOs. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and capital markets.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Top CFOs, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thetopcfos.com/

SOURCE Top CFOs