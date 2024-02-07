TOP CFOs Announces The Top 25 CFOs of New York for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce the Top 25 CFOs of New York for 2024.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce the Top 25 CFOs of New York for 2024. Perhaps most well known for the burgeoning financial industry and Wall Street, New York is home to many successful companies across all industries. From technology to healthcare to financial services to media, and beyond, in many ways New York exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit of America. In similar fashion, the honorees of this year's top CFO award demonstrate their excellence across sectors in all things financial including but not limited to strategic planning, corporate development and financial stewardship.

Included in this year's list are Phil Davis and Michael Levine, trailblazers in the complex world of blockchain technology at ConsenSys and Fireblocks, respectively. Meanwhile, Zahir Ibrahim, CFO at petcare company Bark, has previously steered top companies in the natural foods industry to liquidity events. Lastly, Rahul Sheth has led two companies to unicorn status and navigated multiple IPOs in his career.

During global times of change, these CFOs have leveraged their experience and acumen to enable their companies to thrive. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of the top CFOs for 2024.

This year's awardees include Rahul Sheth (Carbyne), Ken Brause (DailyPay), Todd Yu (Talkiatry), Howard Nolan (Softheon), Juan Carlos Puente (Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind), Alexander Melikian (Jeeves), Christopher Gimbert (Star Mountain Capital), Morgan Rodd (Aktana), and Peter Nakitare (Nusu Finance), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to banking, finance, public and private markets, and other topics relevant to CFOs. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and capital markets.

