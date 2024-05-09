TOP CFOs Announces The Top 25 CFOs of San Diego for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of San Diego for 2024.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of San Diego for 2024. San Diego employs more than 1.5 million people with industries like business and finance, transportation, and healthcare leading the way. The area also has an unemployment rate lower than the state of California, making it an attractive environment for companies and investors alike. This year's awardees reflect the array of industries in the San Diego area and its reach into new markets.

Among this year's awardees is Brian Miliate, Chief Financial Officer of Baker Electric, a company that is working on electrical solutions involving renewable energy resources. We also recognize Johanna Mylet, Chief Financial Officer of Poseida Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that develops cell and gene therapies to treat cancers and rare diseases. We also honor Derrick Walsh, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Axos Bank, who has notable experience working with SEC and reporting regulations.

This year's awardees have played an important role in contributing towards the growth of San Diego's economy. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of San Diego for 2024.

This year's awardees include Logan Zinser (Element Biosciences), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

About TOP CFOs

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to banking, finance, public and private markets, and other topics relevant to CFOs. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and capital markets.

