TOP CFOs Announces The Top 25 CFOs of San Francisco for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of San Francisco for 2024.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of San Francisco for 2024. San Francisco is renowned as a global technology hub, which plays a significant role in driving the city's economy and business landscape. While the tech sector certainly dominates, San Francisco boasts a plethora of talented individuals bringing their financial acumen to industries including health care, finance, real estate, and more. This year's awardees play a pivotal role in navigating the ever-changing market, capitalizing on opportunities, and shaping the economic future of their respective leading companies.

Among this year's awardees, we have Justin McAnear, Chief Financial Officer of 10x Genomics, who has 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience in dynamic, high-growth environments including renowned companies Apple and Tesla. Next up, Jessica Lanier, the Chief Financial Officer of Restaurant365, is responsible for financial and strategic functions at the company that is single-handedly driving growth and profitability in restaurants. Last but not least, we honor Tom Aveston, the Chief Financial Officer of MINDBODY, who plays an integral role in finance, corporate development, IT, and workplace services at the wellness technology platform.

San Francisco is home to many impressive CFOs who come from a wide array of backgrounds and are more than worthy of recognition for their long list of achievements. Their contributions not only help improve the financial landscape of San Francisco but also set benchmarks for leadership and excellence in the broader business community. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of San Francisco for 2024.

This year's awardees include Ralph Leung (Achieve) and Beth Howe (SiTime), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/

About TOP CFOs

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to banking, finance, public and private markets, and other topics relevant to CFOs. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and capital markets.

