TOP CFOs Announces The Top 25 CFOs of Vancouver for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Vancouver for 2024.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Vancouver for 2024. Vancouver boasts a fast-growing and diverse economy with a wide array of competitive industries including technology, film and television, and digital entertainment. The scenic oceanside city emerges as a thriving center for commerce and innovation, offering business leaders diverse talent pools, innovative startup ecosystems, and government-backed incentives for business development and expansion. As one of Canada's most globally connected and multicultural cities, Vancouver provides CFOs with unparalleled opportunities to tap into international markets and forge global partnerships. With its commitment to sustainability, robust economy, and supportive business ecosystem, Vancouver stands as an attractive hub for corporate expansion.

Among this year's awardees we have Catherine Chew, Chief Financial Officer of Global Relay, recognized for her adept management of financial operations and strategic growth initiatives within the software and data sector. Lawrence Wong, serving as the Chief Financial Officer of bioLytical, demonstrates exceptional leadership in aligning financial metrics with corporate strategies, driving efficiency and fostering innovation within the biotechnology landscape. Lastly we have Kiya Hushyar, Chief Financial Officer at Progressa, recognized for his extensive expertise in financial technology. Leveraging over three decades of experience, he supports Canadians in achieving financial stability and improving their credit profiles.

Awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and thorough consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 CFOs of Vancouver for 2024.

This year's awardees include Ignacio Couturier (Pan American Silver), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/.

About TOP CFOs

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to banking, finance, public and private markets, and other topics relevant to CFOs. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and capital markets.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Top CFOs, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thetopcfos.com/

SOURCE Top CFOs