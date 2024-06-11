TOP CFOs Announces The Top 25 CFOs of Virginia for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Virginia for 2024.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Virginia for 2024. Virginia stands as a prime destination for business, boasting a robust economy, favorable business climate, and close proximity to the nation's capital. The D.C. Metro area stands as the second-most concentrated tech talent market in the nation, following closely behind San Francisco. Alongside the tech sector, this year's awardees represent a wide array of industries including biotechnology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and consulting. With access to a highly educated workforce and cutting-edge research institutions, the state serves as a thriving center for business development and investment. As evidenced by the exceptional talent showcased in this year's list, these CFOs play a crucial role in driving the growth and prosperity of their companies and the state's economy as a whole.

Among this year's awardees, we have David Besedich, Chief Financial Officer of Parallon, acknowledged for his financial stewardship within the healthcare revenue cycle management industry. Lynne Sorrentino, Chief Financial Officer of AHT Insurance, showcases exemplary leadership in navigating complex financial landscapes and driving growth initiatives within the insurance sector. Lastly we recognize Jamie Oliver, Chief Financial Officer of iconectiv, for his exceptional financial expertise and contributions to the company's success in the telecommunications industry.

Awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and thorough consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 CFOs of Virginia for 2024.

This year's awardees include Jason Chesky (Logenix International), Grant Waldron (Marcari Russotto Spencer & Balaban), and Hugh Shaw (Ventera), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/.

About TOP CFOs

TOP CFOs (formerly Finance & Investing) is a comprehensive source for research and information, business news, and corporate actions related to banking, finance, public and private markets, and other topics relevant to CFOs. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on finance and capital markets.

Media Contact

EDITOR, Top CFOs, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thetopcfos.com/

SOURCE Top CFOs