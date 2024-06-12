TOP CFOs Announces The Top 25 CFOs of Washington for 2024

Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Washington for 2024.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top CFOs is pleased to announce The Top 25 CFOs of Washington for 2024. Renowned for fostering an entrepreneurial climate and driving business success, Washington state has nurtured industry giants like Amazon, Starbucks, and Microsoft since their startup days. More than ten Fortune 500 companies call Washington home, reinforcing the state's position as a premier destination for leadership development. With strengths in sectors from healthcare to cybersecurity, the CFOs in this list represent a diverse range of expertise, driving innovation and financial excellence across Washington state.

Among this year's awardees we have Alex Brenner, Chief Financial Officer of Helio Health, where he oversees financial strategies supporting advancements in early cancer detection and prevention. Another is Kirsten Duke, Chief Financial Officer of DomainTools, a cybersecurity company providing tools and services for investigating and combating cyber threats, utilized by professionals, law enforcement, and businesses to uncover threats and mitigate attacks. Lastly we have Annie Thompson, Chief Financial Officer of CorneaGen, where she drives financial strategies that support the company's advancements in corneal care through innovative tissue processing technology.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and thoughtful consideration of each candidate's career track record and demonstrated financial expertise. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 CFOs of Washington for 2024.

This year's awardees include Brady Gustafson (Fairfax Behavioral Health), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thetopcfos.com/.

