Top Chef Winner Rhoda Magbitang to Headline Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection's Sixth Annual Epicurean Passport Weekend

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection welcomes the return of Epicurean Passport Weekend, June 18-21, one of Aspen's most anticipated summer culinary events. The weekend's marquee experience is The Winner's Table, an intimate dinner hosted by Bravo's Top Chef Season 23 winner Rhoda Magbitang. Post this

"Top Chef' has brought so much out of me and proved that anything worth doing is worth doing well. I'm proud to represent Filipino chefs, women in the industry and anyone who's taken the long road to find their purpose. I'm taking this title home with so much gratitude," Magbitang said. "Every dish I cooked this season carried a piece of where I come from. This win belongs to everyone who believed in me, especially my family, my team and the people who taught me that food is about love, culture and connection."

Running in parallel with Aspen Food & Wine, the Epicurean Passport Weekend brings together celebrated chefs, iconic luxury brands, world-renowned vintners, and cocktail innovators for four days of immersive experiences at the town's most storied hotel.

Guests can experience a Petrossian caviar and Laurent-Perrier Champagne masterclass, the annual Night of SHE – a beloved event celebrating female talent including James Beard Awards semifinalist Daisy Ryan of Bell's in Los Alamos; Melissa Perello of Frances and Octavia; Suzanne Tracht of Jar; and Sofia Cortina, named Latin America's Best Pastry Chef in 2020. In addition, a two-night residency from legendary cocktail institution Death & Co., immersive tasting experiences with Casa Dragones, Flowers Vineyards & Winery and the wineries behind the historic Judgment of Paris, as well as a playful closing brunch featuring cult-favorite PopUp Bagels are a few of the other key weekend highlights. The over-the-top experiential weekend gives insider access to the who's who of epicurean talent and luxury brands.

Adding to the sense of occasion, renowned event design firm Rafanelli Events returns as creative partner, transforming Hotel Jerome's historic spaces into a series of bespoke venues throughout the weekend. Waterford also plays a prominent role, elevating everything from intimate tastings to marquee dinners with its celebrated crystal craftsmanship.

The full weekend lineup is included below:

To find more details on the Epicurean Passport and to check availability, please visit: www.auberge.com/hoteljerome/experiences/epicurean-passport-weekend/. Please note, this passport is only valid for Hotel Jerome programming and is not affiliated with the Aspen Food & Wine Classic.

Hotel Jerome will also have selected programming available a la carte with event tickets available online. Limited tickets are available and more information along with a full breakdown of events can be found on Hotel Jerome's website.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 137-year-old historic landmark, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, offers luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that pay homage to the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrances to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, lauded as an Aspen institution; Michelin Guide-recommended Prospect; the après-ski favorite, the Living Room bar and lounge; the sultry underground speakeasy, Bad Harriet; the award-winning Yarrow spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; a ski concierge; and a heated outdoor pool and hot tub overlooking Aspen Mountain.

For more information: auberge.com/hotel-jerome

Follow Hotel Jerome on Facebook and Instagram @HotelJeromeAuberge

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, safaris, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 39 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, safaris, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin Group portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

About The Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization whose purpose is to ignite human potential to build understanding and create new possibilities for a better world. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve society's greatest challenges. It is headquartered in Washington, DC and has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, as well as an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.

About Bravo / "Top Chef"

In its landmark 20th year, Bravo's Emmy, James Beard and Critics' Choice Award-winning series "Top Chef" Season 23 is available to stream in full on Peacock. Host Kristen Kish, head judge Tom Colicchio and perennial judge Gail Simmons welcome 15 rising chefs as they face high-pressure challenges across Charlotte, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, all vying for the ultimate title of "Top Chef." The chefs must showcase their culinary expertise, originality, and endurance as they face off in high-stakes challenges showcasing the regional history, diverse cultural flavors, and rich agricultural bounty across the Carolinas. Throughout the competition series, the judges are joined by an esteemed culinary panel of guest judges, "Top Chef" alumni and notable diners.

About Rafanelli Events

Founded in 1996 by Bryan Rafanelli, Rafanelli Events is a premier event planning and design firm known for producing some of the world's most extraordinary celebrations. With offices in New York City, Palm Beach, and Boston, the firm is widely regarded as a leader in the industry, entrusted with crafting exceptional experiences that range from intimate weddings and destination events to high-profile fundraisers, non-profit galas and cultural milestones.

Driven by a deep commitment to creativity, precision, and discretion, Rafanelli Events leads with vision and purpose—setting the tone for the event industry through its artistry and innovation. With a client portfolio that includes Fortune 500 families, cultural institutions, and global public figures, the firm continues to redefine what is possible in modern celebration.

For more information, please visit www.rafanellievents.com.

Media Contact

Ella Trodd, Murphy O'Brien, 1 3109260085, [email protected], https://www.murphyobrien.com/

SOURCE Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection