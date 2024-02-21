Top Clinical Trial Supply Trends of 2024 and How to Meet and Exceed Them, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Clinical Supply strategies and site dependency can drastically impact First Patient In timelines and retention efforts throughout the trial duration. Post this

Continued patient focus — recruitment is only the beginning, and the entire patient experience leads to higher retention.

One of the biggest focuses of clinical trials is on the patient — from recruitment to retention, these elements of a trial quickly become key success factors. Clinical Supply strategies and site dependency can drastically impact First Patient In timelines and retention efforts throughout the trial duration. Cost control — reduce drug waste without compromising on missed doses.

How can you free up dollars within your study without compromising on the quality? What other areas can you now apply this money to? This section allows you to see how to approach and manage trial supply elements to accomplish less waste and secure fewer drop-outs. Shortened start-up timelines — supplies meeting the demands of Clinical First Patient In.

The featured speaker will discuss the strategies available to accelerate the ability to meet First Patient In and ensure the rest of a trial stays on time. Vendor consolidation — reduce the number of vendors and complexity.

Managing multiple vendors and the dependency on them to cross-communicate and deliver on time requires you to be in control and accountable — even for things out of your control. Learn how to reduce that dependency and complexity. Complex trial designs — multiple treatment arms, physicians' choice, dose escalation, umbrella or basket trial designs.

A trend that is only on the rise, learn strategies to ensure these trial designs do not delay a trial or complicate overall trial management. Increased diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) — including removal of financial barriers/insurance co-pays to enhance study recruitment and retention.

We will address the essential aspect of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in clinical trials considering the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) guidance. The focus will be on removing financial barriers, such as insurance co-pays, to enhance study recruitment and increase retention. Decentralized clinical trials with direct-to-patient (DCT/DTP) — gaining importance in trials.

Hybrid approaches to clinical trials only further push the focus around patient-centric trials. DCT and DTP approaches allow for further engagement from trial participants and offer convenience, potentially increasing patient recruitment and retention.

Register for this webinar to learn how to meet and exceed the top clinical trial supply trends this year.

Join Tom Gregson, Vice President of Business Development, Myonex, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 12pm EDT (5pm CET).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Top Clinical Trial Supply Trends of 2024 and How to Meet and Exceed Them.

ABOUT MYONEX

Myonex is a leading global clinical trial supply company offering tailored solutions in drug sourcing, packaging & labeling, equipment & supplies, and market leading CTRx solution for each trial's specific requirements and complexities. With our locations in the US, EU, and UK we partner with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial service providers seeking a flexible, comprehensive solution for their trial supply needs. Learn more at http://www.myonex.com.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks