Top Cloud Services Provider Announces 8th Enterprise Colocation Services Expansion in Hillsboro Data Center Market

Hybrid cloud is the destination for every digital transformation journey. It all boils down to placing workloads where they yield the performance that meets the business and budget goals of each enterprise. - Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive Post this

"Hybrid cloud is the destination for every digital transformation journey. It all boils down to placing workloads where they yield the performance and security that meets the business and budget goals of each enterprise. Leveraging more than 27 years of experience, our team has meticulously crafted a blend of hybrid cloud solutions geared toward high-performance and high compliance workloads," said Shannon Hulbert, CEO of Opus Interactive. "This expansion allows us to continue providing our clients with the scalable and reliable IT infrastructure they need to support their critical business operations."

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE's Portland data center campus offers a highly secure, redundant, and energy-efficient environment, with LEED Gold Certification. Direct access to submarine cables, hyperscale providers, and major carrier hotels ensures seamless connectivity for businesses seeking cutting-edge solutions. With an impressive capacity exceeding 90MW thoughtfully spread across three sites, this campus stands ready to support enterprises on their journey towards digital transformation.

With the upcoming expansion, Opus Interactive is poised to continue offering hybrid cloud services for enterprise customers and further extend its support to white label partners with the highest level of service and expertise.

About Opus Interactive

Opus Interactive helps customers reduce costs and optimize resources with tailored cloud hosting and colocation solutions. Our mission is to build trusted results that pave the way for sustainable IT and the next generation of technology builders.

Founded in 1996, Opus Interactive has earned a reputation for delivering hosting solutions that meet enterprise requirements for compliance, performance, security, and cost. Through strategic partnerships with industry-leaders and a relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, the woman-owned cloud provider offers:

Opus is a Premier Member and Broadcom VMware Whitelist Provider within the Advantage Program. An accredited member of the International Managed Services Provider Alliance with PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and SSAE 18 SOC 2 compliance, the WBENC certified company operates from Tier III+ data centers located in Hillsboro, Portland, Dallas, and Northern Virginia – with partner expansion availability in over 30 regions within the United States.

Proudly supporting: Sustainable IT, STEM, Women in Tech, and Digital Inclusion.

For more information, please visit opusinteractive.com

Media Contact

Charle Case, opusinteractive.com, 1 5033814977, [email protected], opusinteractive.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Opus Interactive