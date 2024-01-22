Our practice is one of very few Connecticut board certified medical weight loss practices that offer compounded tirzepatide for medical weight loss, as the nationwide shortage of the medication has put a strain on its availability Post this

According to Eli Lilly, "Tirzepatide (Mounjaro™ ) shows additional 21.1% weight loss after 12 weeks of intensive lifestyle intervention, for a total mean weight loss of 26.6%" on the weight loss drug.

A study furnished by AJMC (American Journal of Managed Care) stated, "Those who received semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue sold as Ozempic, had a mean change in bodyweight of –14.9% after 68 weeks compared with -2.4% seen in the placebo group".

"Our practice is one of very few Connecticut board certified medical weight loss practices that offer compounded tirzepatide for medical weight loss, as the nationwide shortage of the medication has put a strain on its availability," the triple board certified medical weight loss specialist, Dr. Sue Decotiis observed.

Due to widespread isolation brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic, an increase in people seeking Mounjaro, Ozempic, Semaglutide, and Tirzepatide weight loss counseling can be attributed to this worldwide health crisis. Many Americans adopted a dramatic and prolonged inactive lifestyle. The National Institute of Health states that psychological distress, pre-pandemic weight status, having children at home, and the amount of time since the last bodyweight check were statistically significant predictors of pandemic weight gain.

About Us

The board certified medical weight loss specialist doctor offers prescriptions for medical weight loss including Mounjaro, Ozempic, Semaglutide, and Tirzepatide. Peptide therapy for weight loss is also offered including AOD-9604 (Advanced Obesity Drug), CJC-1295 / Ipamorelin, and Tesofensine. Hamptons Medical Weight Loss Doctor, specializing in weight loss treatments, is spearheaded by the best in class triple board certified medical weight loss doctor, Sue Decotiis, MD.

Connecticut Medical Weight Loss Doctors frequently treats patients from Bridgeport, Danbury, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Caanan, Norwalk, Riverside, Southport, Stamford, West Hartford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton Connecticut.

Connecticut Medical Weight Loss Doctors

500 Post Road East

2nd Floor, Suite 317

Westport, CT 06880

(475) 529-3244

https://www.connecticutmedicalweightlossdoctors.com

Media Contact

Erika Brown, NewYorkSEO, LLC, 9175687810, [email protected]

SOURCE NewYorkSEO, LLC