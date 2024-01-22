Top Connecticut Weight Loss Doctor Announces Influx in Patients Seeking Mounjaro™ and Ozempic™

Medical director and founder of the Westport, CT based Connecticut Medical Weight Loss Doctors, Dr. Sue Decotiis, announced today that her specialty medical weight loss practice has noted a significant surge in men and women seeking Mounjaro™ (also known by its generic name tirzepatide) and Ozempic™ for medical weight loss. Connecticut Medical Weight Loss Doctors frequently treats patients from Bridgeport, Danbury, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Caanan, Norwalk, Riverside, Southport, Stamford, West Hartford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton Connecticut.
WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Medical director and founder of the Westport, CT based Connecticut Medical Weight Loss Doctors, Dr. Sue Decotiis, announced today that her specialty medical weight loss practice has noted a significant surge in men and women seeking Mounjaro™ (also known by its generic name tirzepatide) and Ozempic™ for medical weight loss. Both medical weight loss treatments are FDA-approved to treat overweight / obese individuals, as well as individuals affected by type 2 diabetes.
According to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, "With the use of the efficacy estimated at 40 weeks, greater reductions in the fasting serum glucose level were observed with all tirzepatide doses than with semaglutide. In addition, all the tirzepatide doses resulted in greater reductions than those with semaglutide in the patient-measured mean blood glucose levels at all seven time points."
According to Eli Lilly, "Tirzepatide (Mounjaro™ ) shows additional 21.1% weight loss after 12 weeks of intensive lifestyle intervention, for a total mean weight loss of 26.6%" on the weight loss drug.
A study furnished by AJMC (American Journal of Managed Care) stated, "Those who received semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue sold as Ozempic, had a mean change in bodyweight of –14.9% after 68 weeks compared with -2.4% seen in the placebo group".
"Our practice is one of very few Connecticut board certified medical weight loss practices that offer compounded tirzepatide for medical weight loss, as the nationwide shortage of the medication has put a strain on its availability," the triple board certified medical weight loss specialist, Dr. Sue Decotiis observed.
Due to widespread isolation brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic, an increase in people seeking Mounjaro, Ozempic, Semaglutide, and Tirzepatide weight loss counseling can be attributed to this worldwide health crisis. Many Americans adopted a dramatic and prolonged inactive lifestyle. The National Institute of Health states that psychological distress, pre-pandemic weight status, having children at home, and the amount of time since the last bodyweight check were statistically significant predictors of pandemic weight gain.
The board certified medical weight loss specialist doctor offers prescriptions for medical weight loss including Mounjaro, Ozempic, Semaglutide, and Tirzepatide. Peptide therapy for weight loss is also offered including AOD-9604 (Advanced Obesity Drug), CJC-1295 / Ipamorelin, and Tesofensine. Hamptons Medical Weight Loss Doctor, specializing in weight loss treatments, is spearheaded by the best in class triple board certified medical weight loss doctor, Sue Decotiis, MD.
