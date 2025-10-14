Top CRE Advisor Erica Nguyen Joins UC Commercial Properties, Driving Mixed-Use Development in the Greater Atlanta Region

"The 'Live, Work, Play' model in elevated mixed-use is growing fast—and I'm excited to help shape what that looks like in this region and beyond." Post this

"As a subject matter expert, I specialize in elevated mixed-use concepts, working alongside many major developers and visionaries as a valuable partner to match them with tenants that drive long-term value," said Nguyen.

What Is Elevated Mixed-Use—and Why It's Booming

"The 'Live, Work, Play' model in elevated mixed-use is growing fast—and I'm excited to help shape what that looks like in this region and beyond," said Nguyen.

Mixed-use elevated concepts integrate multiple property uses—such as retail, office, residential, hotel, hospitality, and entertainment—into cohesive, walkable communities, offering convenience and lifestyle amenities in one location. These developments cater to the growing demand for walkable, amenity-rich destinations where people can live, work, and play.

As urbanization and lifestyle preferences shift, elevated mixed-use has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors in commercial real estate. Nguyen's knowledge and understanding of zoning, land optimization, and tenant strategy have made her the go-to advisor for tenants, business owner-operators, developers, and investors in this space.

Why UC Commercial Properties

Nguyen's decision to join UC Commercial Properties was driven by alignment with the company's culture and national reach.

"I was drawn to UC Commercial Properties' leadership and support," Nguyen said. "Being part of the United Commercial Team gives me access to a national network with over $30 billion in annual sales volume and 15 office locations in Georgia where I can serve clients."

"We are thrilled to have Erica join UC Commercial Properties. She is a highly respected commercial real estate advisor in the greater Atlanta market and will do exceptionally well with United Country's unique marketing tools," said Executive Vice President Doug Adams.

Industry Leadership and Affiliations

Nguyen is highly engaged in her local and commercial real estate communities and is fluent in English and Vietnamese. Her associations include:

IBBA (International Business Brokers Association)

ICSC Member (Innovating Commerce Serving Communities)

Cliffco M&A High Achievers Circle

Atlanta Board of Commercial REALTORS®

Contractors, Closers & Connections (CCC)

Former President of the Georgia Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce (2019–2020)

Her specialties in tenant representation include many chef-driven restaurant concepts, service retail, pre-leasing strategy, and site selection. As part of her expertise, Nguyen attends zoning and economic development meetings, conducts due diligence on every property, and matches tenants with properties to ensure long-term success.

Contact:

Erica Nguyen

Senior Commercial Advisor

UC Commercial Properties

404-966-2385

[email protected]

Atlanta, GA

LinkedIn Profile

About UC Commercial Properties & United Country Premier Properties

UC Commercial Properties is the commercial real estate division of United Country Premier Properties, based in Atlanta, Georgia. United Country Premier Properties was founded in a partnership between Virtual Properties Realty and United Country Real Estate to combine 100 years of expertise and innovation at United Country with the dynamic growth and excellence of Virtual Properties Realty. As a result of the resources of the founding partners, United Country Premier Properties can offer unmatched expertise, knowledge, targeted marketing, and connections to conduct highly successful transactions. VPR is the largest, privately held brokerage in Greater Atlanta and the No. 2 market share leader in sales volume. Explore career opportunities at United Country Premier Properties WhyUCGeorgia.com.

Media Contact

April Gonzalez, United Real Estate, 504-237-3500, [email protected], www.UnitedRealEstate.com

SOURCE United Real Estate