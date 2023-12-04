Top Crisis PR Firm Red Banyan Hires Jonah Warren as Account Coordinator in its South Florida Office

"Jonah's eagerness to learn new things and embodiment of our agency's core value of commitment to clients make her an excellent fit for Red Banyan," said Red Banyan Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. Post this

Warren holds a Master's Degree in Communication from Cebu Normal University. During her college years, she volunteered for a non-government organization focused on poverty alleviation and humanitarian relief in the Philippines.

Prior to joining Red Banyan, Warren worked in the customer-centric ESL teaching and management fields in the Philippines and Japan. She brings diverse skill set that extends beyond traditional PR responsibilities, with expertise in direct marketing, sales pitching, event planning, and podcasting.

"I am excited to share my diverse skill set and learn more from my exceptional colleagues," Jonah said. "Red Banyan provides me with the opportunity to expand my network and advance as a communication professional. I look forward to contributing to the team's success, embracing new challenges, and achieving meaningful results for our clients."

"Jonah's eagerness to learn new things and embodiment of our agency's core value of commitment to clients make her an excellent fit for Red Banyan," said Red Banyan Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. "Her positive attitude and enthusiasm contribute significantly to our expanding team, making her a valuable addition."

Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.

Media Contact

Sallie James, Red Banyan, (954) 379-2115, [email protected], redbanyan.com

SOURCE Red Banyan