Top Crunch Fitness Franchise Announces One-Day Cyber Sale of Its Mega 60,000 square foot gym in Altamonte Springs

Crunch Altamonte Springs has One Day Online Only Sale on June 8th with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of Crunch Altamonte Springs. This state-of-the-art, 60,000-square-foot mega fitness facility, formerly a Publix, will be one of the largest gyms in the area and represents a five-million-dollar investment in the community. Located at 951 North State Road 434 in the Jamestown Place shopping center, Crunch Altamonte Springs is set to revolutionize fitness in the Orlando region.
On June 8th, prospective members can visit http://www.crunchaltamontesprings.com for a one-day, online-only sale to join at discounted rates for memberships starting at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.
"We are extremely excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Altamonte Springs," said CR Fitness Holdings CEO, Tony Scrimale. "We can't wait to show you how we combine top-notch equipment, extraordinary classes, and personal training at an unbeatable value."
Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch Altamonte Springs will feature state-of-the-art equipment, including premium strength training equipment, elite cardio machines, a Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone™, a Hot Yoga Studio, a Cycling Studio, a Training Hub, Dry Saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning facilities, spacious locker rooms and more.
Led by industry veterans Vince Julian, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, the CR Fitness Holdings team brings over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With 63 Crunch Fitness locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, this expansion into the Orlando area introduces a new mega-fitness hub, creating additional employment opportunities for the residents of Altamonte Springs.
About CR Fitness Holdings
CR Fitness Holdings is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Arizona and is led by a veteran management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.
About Crunch
Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 435 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.
Media Contact
Tricia Mason, CR Fitness, 8136017471, [email protected], Crunch.com
SOURCE CR Fitness
Share this article