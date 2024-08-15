Top Crunch Fitness Franchise Announces One-Day Cyber Sale of Its Thirteenth location in the Atlanta Region

"We are extremely excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Kennesaw," said CR Fitness Holdings CEO, Tony Scrimale. Post this

On Saturday, August 17th, prospective members can visit http://www.crunchkennesaw.com for a one-day, online-only sale to join at discounted rates for memberships starting at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

"We are extremely excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Kennesaw," said CR Fitness Holdings CEO, Tony Scrimale. "We can't wait to show you how we combine top-notch equipment, extraordinary classes, and personal training at an unbeatable value."

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Kennesaw will offer top-notch amenities such as Hot Yoga, a Ride Studio, Group Fitness Studio, HIITZone, saunas, tanning, and an extensive selection of state-of-the-art equipment. Whether you're a seasoned gym-goer or just embarking on your fitness journey, Crunch Kennesaw promises an inclusive and dynamic environment to meet all your wellness needs.

Led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, the CR Fitness Holdings team brings over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With 66 Crunch Fitness locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, this expansion into Kennesaw introduces a new fitness hub, creating additional employment opportunities in the Atlanta Region.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. It is led by a veteran management team with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level. It is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 445 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe. Visit http://www.Crunch.com for more information.

Media Contact

Tricia Mason, CR Fitness Holdings, LLC., 8136017471, [email protected], Crunch.com

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.