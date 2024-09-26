Top Crunch Fitness Franchise Launches One-Day Cyber Sale for First-Ever Knoxville Location

"We're beyond excited to bring the vibrant Crunch experience to Knoxville and introduce the community to our first location in the area," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. Post this

"We're beyond excited to bring the vibrant Crunch experience to Knoxville and introduce the community to our first location in the area," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "At Crunch, we believe in making serious fitness fun, and we can't wait to show the Fountain City community how our blend of top-tier equipment, dynamic classes, and personal training delivers an unparalleled fitness experience at an incredible value."

Crunch Fountain City will feature an array of premier amenities designed to elevate every workout, including Hot Yoga, a Ride Studio, a Group Fitness Studio, the signature HIITZone, saunas, tanning services, and an extensive selection of state-of-the-art equipment. Whether you're a seasoned gym-goer or new to fitness, Crunch Fountain City offers something for everyone in an inclusive and engaging atmosphere.

This Knoxville location marks the first of many Crunch gyms planned for the area, as CR Fitness Holdings continues its expansion into new markets. In addition to providing a world-class fitness experience, Crunch Fountain City will also generate new employment opportunities within the local community.

Led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, the CR Fitness Holdings team brings over 150 years of combined expertise in the fitness industry. With 69 Crunch Fitness locations already thriving across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and now Tennessee, CR Fitness is proud to make its mark in Knoxville.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. It is led by a veteran management team with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering at an affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level. It is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of No Judgments. Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 445 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe. Visit http://www.Crunch.com for more information.

