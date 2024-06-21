Top D.C. Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Munique Maia, Selected as Faculty at the 2024 American Society of Plastic Surgeons' Spring Meeting

Dr. Munique Maia, a renowned plastic surgeon specializing in cosmetic surgery, was invited to serve as a moderator at the highly anticipated 2024 American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) Spring Meeting. This prestigious event, held from March 1-3, 2024, gathered leading plastic surgeons from around the globe to discuss and explore the latest advancements in aesthetic plastic surgery.

TYSONS, Va., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Maia's participation as a moderator at the ASPS Spring Meeting further solidifies her position as a trusted and respected authority in the field of plastic surgery. Known for her expertise and innovative techniques, Dr. Maia led a captivating discussion on March 3rd, focusing on various aspects of genital rejuvenation surgery. This panel, consisting of expert female plastic surgeons, covered the latest techniques in labiaplasty, including planning and marking, managing complications, and ensuring post-operative safety and care.

"I was honored and excited to be invited by ASPS to moderate a panel of amazing female plastic surgeons who are experts in genital rejuvenation," says Dr. Munique Maia. "I routinely perform labiaplasty procedures in my Tysons Corner clinic and have seen firsthand the benefits this surgery has, not only on a physical level but on a psychological level. I'm proud to be part of a group of female experts who advocate for women's wellness through these types of procedures."

About Dr. Munique Maia:

Dr. Munique Maia brings cutting-edge plastic surgery techniques and a compassionate, patient-centric approach to Northern Virginia's aesthetic community. A Harvard fellowship-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon, she specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, and body. Dr. Maia has earned a reputation as one of the top plastic surgeons in the Washington D.C. area, known for her personalized approach, attention to detail, and commitment to achieving natural-looking results.

Her accolades include features in publications such as Vogue Magazine, The New York Times, Forbes, Northern Virginia Magazine, The Washingtonian Magazine, Arlington Magazine, and Modern Luxury DC. Dr. Maia has presented her research worldwide, receiving numerous awards, and is the author of many plastic surgery publications. She recently co-authored a book on neck rejuvenation techniques with fellow world-renowned surgeons.

Dr. Maia's practice, located in the heart of Tysons Corner, Virginia, provides a full range of services, from surgical to non-surgical procedures. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call 703-574-4500 or visit http://www.maiaplasticsurgery.com. For exclusive photos, videos, and educational insights from Dr. Maia, follow her on Instagram @drmaiaplasticsurgery.

Media Contact

Rachel Vieira, Maia Plastic Surgery, 703-574-4500, [email protected], https://www.maiaplasticsurgery.com/

SOURCE Maia Plastic Surgery