Top Dental Practice, Torrance Dentistry, is Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Dr. Steve Yabuno, Dr. Daniel Yabuno and the entire dental team at Torrance Dentistry are devoted to restoring and enhancing smiles of all ages using conservative, leading-edge procedures that will result in beautiful, long-lasting results.
TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torrance Dentistry is a well-respected family dental practice that provides patients with exceptional service, whether they are coming in for a routine check-up, considering a cosmetic dental procedure or seeking specialized oral health care. The clinic's wide range of services ensures that all dental needs are met under one roof, and with periodontists on staff, advanced services can be offered right in the office for a convenient and comprehensive experience. Torrance Dentistry has been selected for this prestigious recognition as a result of the large number of five-star ratings and superior online reviews they have earned. Find Local Doctors provides a trusted online directory, helping patients easily locate qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area. The experienced Torrance Dentistry team offers full-service dentistry, including preventative and general dentistry, cosmetic options and restorative procedures, such as dental implants. The clinic's advanced technology and cutting-edge treatments help patients attain healthy, balanced and beautiful smiles. At Torrance Dentistry, they want to make it affordable and accessible for all patients to receive the dental care they need and accept many insurance plans and offer financing options.
"It is an honor to receive this award. We provide patients with the very best that modern dentistry has to offer and deliver uncompromised care," says Dr. Steve Yabuno.
More about Torrance Dentistry:
Dr. Steve Yabuno has been serving the dental needs of Torrance since he opened his office in 1981. Dr. Yabuno attended UCLA and UCLA School of Dentistry. Dr. Yabuno's commitment to providing the highest standard of care is evident in his constant pursuit of excellence and postdoctoral study. As member in good standing of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association and the Western Dental Society, Dr. Yabuno continues to take advanced courses in dental aesthetics, implantology, sleep apnea, and restorative dentistry. Dr. Daniel Yabuno completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Daniel is well-educated in modern and cutting-edge standards of practice. He is a member of his local Western Dental Society, the California Dental Association and the American Dental Association. In addition, Dr. Daniel enjoys learning about new dental technology and coming up with ways to modernize the practice. Torrance Dentistry is located at 3500 Lomita Blvd Ste 103 in Torrance, CA. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (424) 376-3747 or visit http://www.torrancedentistry.com.
