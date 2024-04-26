Top Dentist, Dr. Conrad Ma, Joins Tolland Hill Family Dental in Tolland, Connecticut

The Tolland Hill Family Dental team is dedicated to providing a full spectrum of high-quality dental services to meet the diverse needs of patients of all ages.

TOLLAND, Conn., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tolland Hill Family Dental is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Conway Ma to its esteemed team of dental professionals. Tolland Hill Family Dental offers a wide range of services, catering to patients of all ages. From a child's first dental check-up to orthodontic treatments for teenagers and restorative care for adults, their team of experts is dedicated to delivering comprehensive dental care tailored to each patient's unique needs. With his exceptional qualifications, Dr. Ma brings a wealth of expertise to the practice, further enhancing their commitment to providing outstanding dental care to the Tolland, Willington and Ellington communities. Dr. Ma's journey in dentistry began at the University of Connecticut, where he completed his undergraduate degree in biological sciences with a minor in mathematics in 2011. He then went on to earn his Doctorate in Dental Medicine from the same institution in 2016. Driven by his dedication to continuous learning and improvement, he pursued an AEGD (Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency) at New York University Langone Dental Medicine in 2017. As a compassionate dental professional, Dr. Ma has always been driven by his desire to help those in need. He has actively participated in various charitable initiatives, including the Connecticut Mission of Mercy and Healthy Adolescent Smiles. Additionally, he has traveled overseas to Ecuador to provide dental care to underserved communities, showcasing his commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others.