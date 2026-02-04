Top Dentist of India Expands Advanced Dental Implant Services in South Delhi

A leading dentist of India has expanded advanced dental implant services in South Delhi, bringing world-class implant technology, precision-driven techniques, and superior patient care closer to the region.

NEW DELHI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dental Roots, a center of excellence in restorative dentistry, today announced a major technological upgrade to its dental implant services at its South Delhi clinic. This initiative focuses on integrating high-definition digital workflows to provide more predictable, stable, and aesthetic tooth replacement solutions for the local community.

Under the clinical direction of Dr. Dheeraj Setia, a top dentist of India and an American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) credentialed specialist, the South Delhi practice is transitioning to a fully guided surgical model. This shift ensures that every dental implant in South Delhi performed at the clinic is mapped with sub-millimeter precision using 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT).

"Our goal is to eliminate the guesswork often associated with traditional implantology," says Dr. Dheeraj Setia. "By enhancing our advanced services in South Delhi, we are offering patients a level of surgical accuracy that was previously difficult to achieve. This means less time in the chair, minimal post-operative discomfort, and implants that are perfectly aligned with the patient's natural facial structure."

The upgrade is particularly beneficial for those seeking complex rehabilitations. Residents of the NCR who previously traveled for dental implants in Gurgaon can now access the same high-tier digital diagnostics and "Immediate Loading" protocols at the Panchsheel Park facility. This synchronized level of care ensures that whether a patient is in South Delhi or Gurgaon, they receive the same "painless dentistry" experience for which The Dental Roots is renowned.

The South Delhi clinic now features in-house digital scanners that replace messy traditional impressions, providing a more comfortable experience for patients. These digital impressions are used to create customized zirconia crowns and bridges that mimic the light-reflecting properties of natural enamel, ensuring a seamless smile.

About The Dental Roots: The Dental Roots is a premier dental chain in India, recognized for its commitment to clinical excellence and patient safety. Led by Dr. Dheeraj Setia (MDS), the clinic has won numerous accolades, including "Best Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic in Delhi & NCR." The practice specializes in advanced implantology, microscopic endodontics, and cosmetic smile makeovers.

Media Contact

The Dental Roots, Dental Clinic, 91 8130750008, [email protected], https://www.thedentalroots.com/

SOURCE Dental Clinic