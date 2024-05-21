Top Dog Snake Finders Partners with Asclepius Snakebite Foundation to Promote Rattlesnake Safety and Save Lives

"Our mission aligns closely with ASF's goal of preventing unnecessary suffering and death from snakebites," Beck emphasized. Post this

"Snakebites are a serious concern, not only for humans but also for our beloved canine companions," said Beck. "Through our partnership with ASF, we aim to not only promote rattlesnake safety but also contribute to the broader mission of reversing the tragic cycle of snakebites and saving lives and limbs."

ASF has perfected low-cost, practical solutions to save lives, including the establishment of the Guinea Center of Excellence, which is expected to save 700 lives from snakebites each year. Additionally, ASF provides quality antivenoms where they are needed most, ensuring that families can access adequate and affordable care. Furthermore, ASF offers medical expertise and training to protect high-risk regions, engages in community outreach to prevent snakebites, and conducts research to uncover opportunities for prevention and provide affordable solutions for the future.

In addition to offering K9 Rattlesnake Aversion Training Classes, Top Dog Snake Finders encourages individuals to support ASF's efforts in preventing snakebites and providing critical resources to affected communities. By raising awareness and supporting organizations like ASF, individuals can help ensure that no one dies or loses a limb to this preventable condition.

To register for K9 Rattlesnake Aversion Training Classes and learn more about rattlesnake safety, individuals may visit the Top Dog Snake Finders website or their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083658558439 for additional information or go to snakebitefoundation.org to support ASF.

