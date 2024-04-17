Top Family Dental Practice ConfiDENT Announces the Grand Opening of their Cumming Office

ConfiDENT is thrilled to expand to Cumming, GA, with a new state-of-the-art office. With a strong commitment to delivering unparalleled patient care, the practice has garnered widespread acclaim for its patient-centric approach to dentistry.
CUMMING, Ga., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConfiDENT, a renowned dental practice known for its exceptional patient care and cutting-edge technology, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location in Cumming, Georgia. The clinic, located at 422 Canton Road, is set to bring the same level of outstanding dental services that have made the clinic a trusted name in the industry. The dental team is excited to bring the ConfiDENT experience to Cumming and provide the community with the advanced dental care they deserve. The success and growth of the Alpharetta office have paved the way for ConfiDENT to expand its reach and cater to the growing demand for its exceptional dental services. The upcoming Cumming location will stay true to ConfiDENT's core values, ensuring that patients receive the same level of outstanding care that the brand is known for. The new office will feature the latest technologies and advancements in dental care, providing patients with access to cutting-edge treatments.
"The opening of the Cumming office marks an exciting chapter in ConfiDENT's growth journey, showcasing the company's dedication to delivering top-quality dental care to more communities," says Dr. Cesar Tapia.
More about ConfiDENT Dental:
When it comes to protecting, restoring, or enhancing your oral health, ConfiDENT offers patients the best that modern dentistry can offer. From a full line of preventive dental treatments to laser gum disease therapy, cosmetic dentistry, clear aligners, and dental implants, the team helps patients of all ages achieve the smile they were meant to have. For urgent dental concerns that just can't wait, they also offer emergency dental care. At ConfiDENT, a beautiful and functional smile is always within reach. To learn more about the practice's dental services, please visit http://www.confidentsmiles4u.com, or call the Alpharetta office at 770-772-0994 or new Cumming location 770-406-8264. 422 Canton Rd
Allison January, ConfiDENT, 770-406-8264, [email protected], https://confidentsmiles4u.com/dental-services-cumming/
