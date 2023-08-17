Top Family Dental Practice, Elegant Smiles, is Pleased to Offer Patients OrthoFX™, an Innovative Smile-Straightening Solution

Dr. Maydda Qureshi, Dr. Supreet Kaur and the Elegant Smiles staff are excited to announce that they now offer OrthoFX™ aligners, which can give adult patients a brand-new smile in as little as six to eighteen months.
BROOKHAVEN, Ga., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From pediatric dentistry to restorations, Elegant Smiles in Brookhaven, GA, offers a wide spectrum of dental services. The team is committed to delivering comprehensive dentistry at its best, providing every patient with a pathway toward achieving functional and aesthetic smiles. The clinic is now offering the option of OrthoFX™, which is a clear aligner system (no brackets or bands) that uses the latest in orthodontic advances to straighten teeth quickly, comfortably and effectively. The system consists of a series of clear polymer aligners that are custom-made to fit teeth. The aligners are worn for 20 to 22 hours per day and are removed only for eating, drinking, brushing and flossing. As patients progress through the series of aligners, teeth will gradually move into their new, straighter positions. Orthodontic treatment can improve the appearance, alignment and function of the smile. It can also help to prevent or reduce future problems with the teeth and jaw. The OrthoFX system is an affordable alternative to other clear aligner systems, and the polymer material doesn't stain like aligners made from plastic. Beyond these advantages, OrthoFX accelerates treatment progress by providing new aligners on a weekly basis (rather than bi-weekly), and the process is monitored by AI to ensure accuracy and predictability. At Elegant Smiles, they offer cutting-edge dentistry and are always striving to give patients the best care that modern dentistry has to offer.
"We are excited to offer this exceptional orthodontic treatment and are currently offering a special $1500 off OrthoFX clear aligners and a free consultation," says Maydda Qureshi.
More about Elegant Smiles:
With a convenient office location to serve residents of the Atlanta metro area at 1955 Cliff Valley Way in Brookhaven, Georgia, Elegant Smile's highly skilled dentists specialize in all facets of dentistry, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, pediatric dentistry and orthodontics (OrthoFX). The modern, state-of-the-art dental practice provides cutting-edge, quality care for patients of all ages in a comfortable, relaxing environment. They provide a wide menu of services, such as long-term solutions for sleep apnea, teeth grinding, jaw pain and crooked teeth. From tiny tots to senior citizens, they offer affordable, tailored treatments that meet expected and unexpected dental needs. Elegant Smiles offers emergency dental care, same-day appointments, in-house financing plans and sedation dentistry. For more information about OrthoFX or other services offered at Elegant Smiles, please visit http://www.dentalatl.com or call (404) 634-4224.
Media Contact
Dipesh Patel, Elegant Smiles, (404) 634-4224, [email protected], https://dentalatl.com/
SOURCE Elegant Smiles
Share this article