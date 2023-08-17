Top Family Dental Practice, Elegant Smiles, is Pleased to Offer Patients OrthoFX™, an Innovative Smile-Straightening Solution

Dr. Maydda Qureshi, Dr. Supreet Kaur and the Elegant Smiles staff are excited to announce that they now offer OrthoFX™ aligners, which can give adult patients a brand-new smile in as little as six to eighteen months.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From pediatric dentistry to restorations, Elegant Smiles in Brookhaven, GA, offers a wide spectrum of dental services. The team is committed to delivering comprehensive dentistry at its best, providing every patient with a pathway toward achieving functional and aesthetic smiles. The clinic is now offering the option of OrthoFX™, which is a clear aligner system (no brackets or bands) that uses the latest in orthodontic advances to straighten teeth quickly, comfortably and effectively. The system consists of a series of clear polymer aligners that are custom-made to fit teeth. The aligners are worn for 20 to 22 hours per day and are removed only for eating, drinking, brushing and flossing. As patients progress through the series of aligners, teeth will gradually move into their new, straighter positions. Orthodontic treatment can improve the appearance, alignment and function of the smile. It can also help to prevent or reduce future problems with the teeth and jaw. The OrthoFX system is an affordable alternative to other clear aligner systems, and the polymer material doesn't stain like aligners made from plastic. Beyond these advantages, OrthoFX accelerates treatment progress by providing new aligners on a weekly basis (rather than bi-weekly), and the process is monitored by AI to ensure accuracy and predictability. At Elegant Smiles, they offer cutting-edge dentistry and are always striving to give patients the best care that modern dentistry has to offer.