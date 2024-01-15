Top Family Dental Practice, Elegant Smiles, is Pleased to Offer Patients the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan

At Elegant Smiles, Dr. Vishal Patel and Dr. Maydda Qureshi offer cutting-edge dentistry and are always striving to give patients the best care that modern dentistry has to offer.
ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From pediatric dentistry to restorations, Elegant Smiles in Brookhaven, GA, offers a wide spectrum of dental services. Designed to provide affordable dental care for the entire family, the new, comprehensive Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, launched in partnership with Subscribili -http://www.subscribili.com, offers a range of services and discounts. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers patients the opportunity to receive affordable, inclusive care and includes several services, such as exams and routine cleanings, which are completely covered. In addition, there is no annual maximum, allowing patients to start using their subscription plan right away and enjoy unlimited savings on all eligible procedures. With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, patients can save up to 25% on services that are not included for free. Also, adding on dependents to the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan is easy, and they will receive a discounted rate for their subscription.
Patients also have the flexibility to choose between monthly or annual billing options, making it convenient for them to manage their dental expenses. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers three different options to cater to the specific needs of each individual:
1. Blueprint Adult - $30/month* $325/annually
- Regular Exam x 2
- Adult Cleaning x 2
- Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
- Unlimited Emergency Exam
- Fluoride Treatments x 2
2. Blueprint Child - $25/month* $250/annually
- Regular Exam x 2
- Child Cleaning x 2
- Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
- Unlimited Emergency Exam
- Fluoride Treatments x 2
3. Blueprint Perio - $70/month* $699/annually
- Regular Exam x 2
- Periodontal Maintenance x 3
- Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
- Unlimited Emergency Exam
- Fluoride Treatments x 3
- Gingival Irrigation - Per Quad x 3
*Please note that a $50 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Child, while a $80 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Adult and Blueprint Perio.
"We are excited to offer the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, to help make dental care accessible and affordable for everyone," says Dr. Maydda Qureshi.
More about Elegant Smiles:
With a convenient office location to serve residents of the Atlanta metro area at 1955 Cliff Valley Way in Brookhaven, Georgia, Elegant Smile's highly skilled dentists specialize in all facets of dentistry, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, pediatric dentistry and orthodontics (OrthoFX). The modern, state-of-the-art dental practice provides cutting-edge, quality care for patients of all ages in a comfortable, relaxing environment. They provide a wide menu of services, such as long-term solutions for sleep apnea, teeth grinding, jaw pain and crooked teeth. From tiny tots to senior citizens, they offer affordable, tailored treatments that meet expected and unexpected dental needs. Elegant Smiles offers emergency dental care, same day appointments, in-house financing plans and sedation dentistry. For more information about services offered at Elegant Smiles, please visit http://www.dentalatl.com or call (404) 634-4224.
Media Contact
Dipesh Patel, Elegant Smiles, (404) 634-4224, dipesh@blueprintsmiles.com, https://dentalatl.com/
SOURCE Elegant Smiles
Share this article