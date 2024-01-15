Top Family Dental Practice, Elegant Smiles, is Pleased to Offer Patients the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan

At Elegant Smiles, Dr. Vishal Patel and Dr. Maydda Qureshi offer cutting-edge dentistry and are always striving to give patients the best care that modern dentistry has to offer.

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From pediatric dentistry to restorations, Elegant Smiles in Brookhaven, GA, offers a wide spectrum of dental services. Designed to provide affordable dental care for the entire family, the new, comprehensive Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, launched in partnership with Subscribili -http://www.subscribili.com, offers a range of services and discounts. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers patients the opportunity to receive affordable, inclusive care and includes several services, such as exams and routine cleanings, which are completely covered. In addition, there is no annual maximum, allowing patients to start using their subscription plan right away and enjoy unlimited savings on all eligible procedures. With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, patients can save up to 25% on services that are not included for free. Also, adding on dependents to the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan is easy, and they will receive a discounted rate for their subscription.